search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Middle East

Will reach out to India again after 2019 elections, says Imran Khan

REUTERS
Published Oct 23, 2018, 4:18 pm IST
Updated Oct 23, 2018, 4:24 pm IST
Khan said he had tried to extend hand of peace to India, had not received response, but hoped to resume efforts to improve ties.
Khan is in Saudi Arabia for the second time this month seeking to shore up financial aid as the country reels from a looming balance of payments crisis. (Photo: File)
 Khan is in Saudi Arabia for the second time this month seeking to shore up financial aid as the country reels from a looming balance of payments crisis. (Photo: File)

Riyadh: Pakistan is hoping to resume efforts to improve ties with India after the national elections in India next year, the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday.

Khan said he had tried to extend hand of peace to India, and had not received a response, but hoped to resume efforts to improve bilateral ties.

 

"One thing Pakistan needs more than any other country right now is peace and security," he said at an investment conference in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh.

In September, India called off the meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries, planned for the sidelines of the UN General Assembly the same month.

The foreign ministry in New Delhi said at the time its decision was to protest against the killing of security personnel in Kashmir and a Pakistani postage stamp that it said was "glorifying" a terrorist.

Khan is in Saudi Arabia for the second time this month seeking to shore up financial aid as the country reels from a looming balance of payments crisis.

Khan at the conference also said that Pakistan is seeking loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and friendly countries to reservice debt and shore up its economy.

"What we are hoping is that we do a bit of both, get a loan from IMF and other loans from friendly governments," Khan told an audience in Saudi Arabia.

Islamabad has already asked the IMF to open negotiations for the country's second potential bailout in five years.

Khan, who took office in July, has also been seeking alternatives to the tough conditions the IMF is likely to impose for loans.

Khan said the country also needs two oil refineries to meet demand, and it was talking to Saudi investors about the projects. Khan said Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was organising a delegation of Saudi businessmen to invest in Pakistan.

...
Tags: imran khan, pakistan economic crisis, un general assembly, imf
Location: Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Riyadh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone XR makes the right trade-offs for a cheaper price

This Monday, October 22, 2018, photo shows from left, the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and the iPhone XS Max in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
 

Virat Kohli set to break Sachin Tendulkar's ODI record; find out more

The Delhi cricketer has so far aggregated 889 ODI runs this year, and is fourth in terms of the leading 50-over run-getters in 2018, which is led by Jonny Bairstow (1025 runs). (Photo: AFP)
 

Mars likely to have enough oxygen for life support

The new research was made possible by the discovery by NASA's Curiosity Mars rover of manganese oxides. (Photo: AFP)
 

World's oldest shipwreck discovered in Black Sea

World's oldest shipwreck discovered in Black Sea. (Photo: AP)
 

Experiment reveals Asian elephants have math skills closest to those of humans

Asian elephants don't share this skill with species of African elephants (Photo: AFP)
 

Three WhatsApp features to change your chatting experience

WhatsApp will soon roll out the picture-in-picture (PiP) mode as well as introduce Stickers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

18 Saudi suspects should be tried in Istanbul: Erdogan on Khashoggi murder

Erdogan added he still wanted answers on numerous issues including 'who gave orders' to the team and where the corpse is. (Photo: AFP | File)

Saudi hosts investment forum under Khashoggi shadow

Saudi journalists collect their press badges for the Future Investment Initiative -- a key gathering overshadowed by the killing of critic Jamal Khashoggi. (Photo: AFP)

'I am not jihadi John': German ISIS 'shoemaker' pleads to come home

Sufyan was selected to speak to AFP by the Kurdish authorities, who detained him a year ago. (Photo; AFP)

Turkey vows 'nothing will remain secret' in Khashoggi murder case

Kalin's comments came ahead of a hugely anticipated address to ruling party lawmakers by Erdogan on Tuesday which the president has vowed will reveal the 'naked truth' about the Khashoggi case. (Photo: File)

Khashoggi murder: How Saud al-Qahtani ran killing via Skype

Saud al-Qahtani, a top aide for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is one of the fall guys as Riyadh tries to stem international outrage at Khashoggi’s death. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham