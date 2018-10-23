18 Saudi suspects should be tried in Istanbul: Erdogan on Khashoggi murder

Erdogan added he still wanted answers on numerous issues including 'who gave orders' to the team and where the corpse is. (Photo: AFP | File)

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called for 18 Saudi suspects in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to stand trial in Istanbul, saying all those involved had to face punishment.

"My demand is that 18 people be tried in Istanbul," Erdogan said in a speech to ruling party lawmakers in Ankara, adding that "all those who played a role in the murder" had to face punishment.

He said that the murder was "planned" days in advance according to a "roadmap" set up by a Saudi team who were sent to Istanbul for the purpose. Erdogan added he still wanted answers on numerous issues including "who gave orders" to the team and where the corpse is.