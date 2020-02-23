World Middle East 23 Feb 2020 Israeli forces gun d ...
World, Middle East

Israeli forces gun down Palestinian near Gaza fence, Army says

AFP
Published Feb 23, 2020, 4:00 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2020, 4:00 pm IST
The Gaza health ministry said that two civilians were wounded by Israeli gunfire at the scene
Paramedics treat an injured Palestinian at a hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on February 23, 2020, after being wounded while reportedly trying to rescue bodies of people killed during a confrontation along the border with Israel. AFP Photo
 Paramedics treat an injured Palestinian at a hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on February 23, 2020, after being wounded while reportedly trying to rescue bodies of people killed during a confrontation along the border with Israel. AFP Photo

Jerusalem: Israeli forces on Sunday shot dead a Palestinian suspected of placing a bomb near the Gaza border, before extracting his body with a bulldozer, the army said.

"Following the successful thwarting of the attack near the Gaza Strip fence earlier this morning, an IDF (Israeli army) bulldozer extracted the body of one of the attackers," a military spokeswoman told AFP.

 

Earlier Sunday, the army had said it "spotted two terrorists approaching the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip and placing an explosive device adjacent to it".

"The troops opened fire towards them. A hit was identified," a military statement said.

Following the incident, a video from Gaza emerged showing a bulldozer approaching the body as young, apparently unarmed men, were trying to collect it.

The sound of gunfire is heard and the men ultimately run away as the bulldozer collects the body. A tank can be seen positioned nearby.

The Gaza health ministry said that two civilians were wounded by Israeli gunfire at the scene.

Hawkish Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett has pursued a policy of retaining the bodies of militants from Gaza as bargaining chips to pressure Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Palestinian enclave, which has been holding the bodies of two Israeli soldiers since 2014.

...
Tags: israeli forces, palestinian shot dead by israeli forces


Latest From World

A man carries a wounded boy to an ambulance after an earthquake hit villages in Baskale town in Van province, Turkey, at the border with Iran. AP Photo

Earthquarke strikes northwestern Iran, kills 8 in neighbouring Turkey

People in traditional Korean hanbok dresses wear face masks as they visit Gyeongbokgung palace in Seoul on Sunday. AFP Photo

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, South Korea raises alert level to the 'highest'

File Photo

Sri Lanka to officially announce Colombo's withdrawal from UN resolution

In the photo taken of Jan 31, medical workers prepare to check passengers arriving from Beijing at the Yaroslavsky railway station in Moscow in Russia. AP Photo

US claims Russia-linked disinformation campaign fuelling alarm



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Earthquarke strikes northwestern Iran, kills 8 in neighbouring Turkey

A man carries a wounded boy to an ambulance after an earthquake hit villages in Baskale town in Van province, Turkey, at the border with Iran. AP Photo

More than 100,000 casualties in Afghanistan in 10 years, UN says

AP File Photo

Week-long partial truce comes into effect in Afghanistan amid isolated attacks

Peace activists gather in Kandahar to celebrate the partial truce, a potentially historic turning point in the war. AFP Photo

In war-torn Yemen, zoo animals stare at an uncertain future

In this file photo, a trainer plays with a lion cub at the countrys main zoon in the Yemeni capital Sanaa. AFP Photo

Al-Qaeda leader Qasim al-Rimi killed in US operation in Yemen: Trump

FILE - This Oct. 16, 2017, file photo shows the black al-Qaida flag is sprayed on the wall of a damaged school that was turned into a religious court, in Taiz, Yemen. AP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham