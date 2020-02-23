World Middle East 23 Feb 2020 Earthquarke strikes ...
World, Middle East

Earthquarke strikes northwestern Iran, kills 8 in neighbouring Turkey

AFP
Published Feb 23, 2020, 3:45 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2020, 3:45 pm IST
The earthquake had a depth of six kilometres, according to Tehran University's Seismological Centre
A man carries a wounded boy to an ambulance after an earthquake hit villages in Baskale town in Van province, Turkey, at the border with Iran. AP Photo
 A man carries a wounded boy to an ambulance after an earthquake hit villages in Baskale town in Van province, Turkey, at the border with Iran. AP Photo

Istanbul:A magnitude 5.7 earthquake in northwestern Iran on Sunday killed at least eight people in neighbouring Turkey and injured dozens more on both sides of the border, authorities said.

"We lost eight of our citizens, including three children," Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu was quoted as saying by the official Anadolu news agency.

 

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 21 people were injured and eight of them were in critical condition, according to Anadolu.

Turkish broadcaster NTV showed images of collapsed adobe houses in several snow-covered villages in Van province on the Iran border.

"There is nobody trapped under the rubble as of this moment," governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with his interior minister to receive information about the search and rescue operation in the region, the Turkish presidency said.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 9:23 am (0553 GMT), was near the Iranian village of Habash-e Olya, less than 10 kilometres (six miles) from the border, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake had a depth of six kilometres, according to Tehran University's Seismological Centre.

It injured at least 40 people and 17 of them have been hospitalised in Iran's West Azerbaijan province, according to the country's emergency services.

The same source also said there was damage to buildings in 43 villages.

Iran sits on top of major tectonic plates and sees frequent seismic activity.

In November 2017, a 7.3-magnitude quake in the western province of Kermanshah killed 620 people.

In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude quake in southeastern Iran decimated the ancient mud-brick city of Bam and killed at least 31,000 people.

Iran's deadliest quake was a 7.4-magnitude tremor in 1990 that killed 40,000 people in northern Iran, injured 300,000 and left half a million homeless.

Turkey's Van province was struck earlier this month by two avalanches which killed 41 people.

In 2011, an earthquake measuring 7.1 hit near the same region, killing more than 500 people.

...
Tags: earthquake, northwestern iran, turkey


Latest From World

Paramedics treat an injured Palestinian at a hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on February 23, 2020, after being wounded while reportedly trying to rescue bodies of people killed during a confrontation along the border with Israel. AFP Photo

Israeli forces gun down Palestinian near Gaza fence, Army says

People in traditional Korean hanbok dresses wear face masks as they visit Gyeongbokgung palace in Seoul on Sunday. AFP Photo

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, South Korea raises alert level to the 'highest'

File Photo

Sri Lanka to officially announce Colombo's withdrawal from UN resolution

In the photo taken of Jan 31, medical workers prepare to check passengers arriving from Beijing at the Yaroslavsky railway station in Moscow in Russia. AP Photo

US claims Russia-linked disinformation campaign fuelling alarm



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Israeli forces gun down Palestinian near Gaza fence, Army says

Paramedics treat an injured Palestinian at a hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on February 23, 2020, after being wounded while reportedly trying to rescue bodies of people killed during a confrontation along the border with Israel. AFP Photo

More than 100,000 casualties in Afghanistan in 10 years, UN says

AP File Photo

Week-long partial truce comes into effect in Afghanistan amid isolated attacks

Peace activists gather in Kandahar to celebrate the partial truce, a potentially historic turning point in the war. AFP Photo

In war-torn Yemen, zoo animals stare at an uncertain future

In this file photo, a trainer plays with a lion cub at the countrys main zoon in the Yemeni capital Sanaa. AFP Photo

Al-Qaeda leader Qasim al-Rimi killed in US operation in Yemen: Trump

FILE - This Oct. 16, 2017, file photo shows the black al-Qaida flag is sprayed on the wall of a damaged school that was turned into a religious court, in Taiz, Yemen. AP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham