UAE woman kills ex-boyfriend, feeds his cooked remains to others

Al Ain: A woman in Abu Dhabi allegedly killed her ex-boyfriend, cooked his remains into a Moroccan dish and fed it to construction workers in the Arabian country.

The 30-year-old accused confessed to the Al Ain prosecution to have killed her boyfriend and chopped his remains into pieces, Khaleej Times reported.

According to the report of the Arabian newspaper, the accused while confessing to the prosecutors said that she killed her boyfriend who was in his twenties to seek revenge after she was dumped by him.

The murder occurred months ago but the matter came to light recently after the brother of the victim went to the couple's house in search of him. When he asked the woman about him, she denied any information saying that they broke up after she ascertained that he had an affair with some other woman.

The victim's brother noticed a human tooth in the blender, which led to the woman's arrest and revelation of the crime.