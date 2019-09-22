World Middle East 22 Sep 2019 Israeli president Re ...
World, Middle East

Israeli president Reuven Rivlin begins talks to form new government

AP
Published Sep 22, 2019, 4:43 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2019, 4:43 pm IST
Israel's largely ceremonial president is tasked with picking the politician with the best chance of forming a stable coalition government.
Israel's largely ceremonial president is tasked with picking the politician with the best chance of forming a stable coalition government. (Photo: AP)
 Israel's largely ceremonial president is tasked with picking the politician with the best chance of forming a stable coalition government. (Photo: AP)

Jerusalem: Israeli President Reuven Rivlin began two days of crucial talks Sunday with party leaders before selecting his candidate for prime minister, after a deadlocked repeat election was set to make forming any new government a daunting task.

Israel's largely ceremonial president is tasked with picking the politician with the best chance of forming a stable coalition government.

 

While usually a mere formality, this time Rivlin plays a key role after an election result in which neither of the top candidates has an outright majority.

"The president, in this case, will be very, very involved in the particulars. He will ask for clear answers," Harel Tubi, the president's top aide, told Israel's Army Radio.

"I think he'll turn the consultations this time into consultations that have the ability to present other possibilities, of the sort that the public hasn't heard about yet."

In last week's vote, Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White party won 33 seats in the 120-member parliament, while incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu's conservative Likud took 31 seats.

Neither can muster a parliamentary majority with their traditional smaller allies.

The deciding factor looks to be Avigdor Lieberman and the eight seats his Yisrael Beitenu party captured.

Lieberman is demanding a broad unity government with the two major parties that is secular and excludes the ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties.

That appears to be the emerging compromise between Blue and White and Likud, though both are insisting upon leading it.

Complicating matters is Blue and White's refusal to sit with Netanyahu because he faces a likely indictment on corruption charges.

The first step out of the quagmire is the consultations at the president's residence, where each of the parties is asked to make its recommendations.

Though Netanyahu's Likud dropped in support, its allies appear to give Netanyahu the support of 55 members of parliament. For Gantz to compete, he'll need the backing of the Joint List of Arab parties, which emerged as the third largest party with 13 seats, and has traditionally refrained from openly endorsing a candidate for prime minister.

The Arab-led parties have never sat in an Israeli government and its leader, Ayman Odeh, says he is aiming to become opposition leader in case of a unity government.

But he hasn't ruled out giving Gantz his recommendation to the president to thwart another Netanyahu-led government.

It would make the first time since 1992 the Arab parties played a role in the process.

The decision will come down later Sunday, before party representative meet Rivlin.

Rivlin's eventual candidate will have up to six weeks to form a coalition. If that fails, Rivlin could give another candidate for prime minister 28 days to form a coalition.

And if that doesn't work, new elections would be triggered yet again. Rivlin has said he will do everything possible to avoid such a scenario and no one appears interested in a third Israeli election within a year.

Last week's vote happened because Netanyahu was unable to form a coalition after April's election without the support of Lieberman, an unpredictable ally-turned-rival who has upended Israeli politics in recent months.

The nationalist, yet secular, former defense minister is still being coy about whom he will recommend as the next prime minister.

Overhanging the whole process is Netanyahu's pre-indictment hearing scheduled in two weeks, after which he could face charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud in three separate corruption cases.

Netanyahu had hoped to secure a narrow majority of hard-line and religious parties that support granting him immunity from prosecution.

With immunity now off the table, Netanyahu is desperate to remain in office despite the long odds.

Israeli law does not require a sitting premier to resign if indicted. But if he is charged, as is widely expected, he would come under heavy pressure to resign.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: reuven rivlin, benjamin netanyahu, israel elections
Location: Israel, Jerusalem, Jerusalem


Latest From World

The violence has hit pockets of Hong Kong at different times over more than three months, allowing life to go on as normal for the vast majority most of the time. (Photo: AP)

'Will adpot hit and run tactics': Hong Kong protestors set for airport protest

Google is celebrating the 80th birth anniversary of Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei, the first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest with an adorable doodle. (Photo: screenshot)

Google celebrates Junko Tabei's 80th birth anniversary, 1st woman to reach Mt Everest

Many economies have taken strides away from heavy oil consumption, thanks to transport and energy-efficient industries, and alternative sources such as natural gas or renewable energy. (Photo: video screengrab)

Despite Saudi turmoil, fresh global oil shock unlikely

‘We thanked him on behalf of the 700,000 Kashmiri Pandits all over the globe for such a historic decision. We assured him that our community will work with the government to fulfil your dream for a Kashmir which is peaceful, full of growth where people are all happy,’ Surinder Kaul, a member representing Kashmiri Pandit community. (Photo: ANI)

You’ve suffered a lot, together we will build anew: PM to Kashmiri Pandits in Houston



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google celebrates Junko Tabei's 80th birth anniversary, 1st woman to reach Mt Everest

Google is celebrating the 80th birth anniversary of Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei, the first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest with an adorable doodle. (Photo: screenshot)
 

WWE superstar Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch to star in animated film ‘Rumble’

Roman Reigns has starred in the recently released 'Fast and Furious’ Hobbs and Shaw', while Becky Lynch starred in 'Marine 6 close quarters' along with former WWE superstar 'Shawn Michaels', and 'The Miz'. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Pak Twitterati note difference in welcome received by Imran Khan, PM Modi in US

PM Modi was received by Director of Trade and International Affairs, Christopher Olson, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, and other officials at the airport. (Photo: File)
 

Realme Buds 2 review: A steal!

Realme Buds 2 offer stellar bass performance at a budget price.
 

LG NanoCell 9 Series 4K (65SM9000) review: Avant-garde performance!

The design of the LG SM9000 is absolutely stunning and it can complement any home.
 

Noida bus driver gets challan for ‘not wearing helmet’, fined

Nirankar Singh contended that if it was a seat-belt offence, then the challan should mention seat belt and not helmet. "If there is any error on our part, we will pay penalty for that, but it has to be genuine," he said. (Photo: DC | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

‘If attack launched from Iran, will consider it act of war’: Saudi Arabia

If an investigation shows that last week's attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities was launched from Iranian territory, the kingdom would consider it an act of war, but Riyadh is currently seeking a peaceful resolution, a senior Saudi official said. (Photo: File)

‘Foreign forces raise Gulf insecurity’: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that the presence of foreign forces creates “insecurity” in the Gulf, after the US ordered the deployment of more troops to the region. (Photo: AP)

Iraq: 12 civilians killed in minibus explosion outside Karbala

The officials said all of the dead were civilians killed in the explosion and subsequent fire in the bus. (Photo: File | Representational)

Pak PM Imran Khan performs Umrah pilgrimage with his wife

Last year, the cricketer-turned-politician married his spiritual advisor who has been accused of performing black magic. (Photo: ANI)

Israel's Netanyahu fails to secure clear election win. What happens next?

After failing to secure a clear election victory twice in six months, Israel's longest-serving prime minister now seems to be calculating that he can stay in power only by sharing it. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham