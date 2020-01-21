World Middle East 21 Jan 2020 Europe row: Iran may ...
World, Middle East

Europe row: Iran may pull out of N-deal

AFP
Published Jan 21, 2020, 1:19 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2020, 2:03 am IST
Iran says it will withdraw from NPT if dispute over its N-programme goes before UNSC.
Forough Hamidi (centre right) is embraced by a woman as she and her husband Ahmad Ahmadi (L) whose nephew died in a Ukraine airplane crash in Iran, attend a vigil for the victims of the flight at the Har El Synagogue in West Vancouver, British Columbia (Photo:AP)
 Forough Hamidi (centre right) is embraced by a woman as she and her husband Ahmad Ahmadi (L) whose nephew died in a Ukraine airplane crash in Iran, attend a vigil for the victims of the flight at the Har El Synagogue in West Vancouver, British Columbia (Photo:AP)

Tehran: Iran said on Monday it will consider withdrawing from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) if a dispute over its atomic programme goes before the UN Security Council.

Britain, France and Germany launched a process last week charging Iran with failing to observe the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal, a move that could eventually see the Security Council reimpose international sanctions on the country.

 

Iran has accused the three EU member states of inaction over sanctions the United States reimposed on it after unilaterally withdrawing from the landmark accord in 2018.

The European move “has no legal basis” and if they take further measures “Iran’s withdrawal from the NPT will be considered,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying by the Iranian parliament’s website.

The landmark 2015 deal reached with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

Since the US pullout, Iran has progressively rolled back its commitments to the accord the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — in retaliation.

It has hit out at the three European nations that remain party to the JCPOA for failing to live up to their promises to ease the impact of US sanctions on its oil-based economy. “If the Europeans return to the commitments, Iran will also stop reducing its commitments, but if the Europeans continue as they have been... we have different options,” said Zarif.

The foreign minister said Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani had warned former EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini about such consequences in three letters sent in 2018.

...
Tags: nuclear weapons, hassan rouhani


