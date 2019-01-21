search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Middle East

10 United Nations peacekeepers killed in Mali attack

AFP
Published Jan 21, 2019, 8:50 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2019, 9:37 am IST
Gunmen killed 10 Chadian peacekeepers and injured at least 25 others.
Gunmen killed 10 Chadian peacekeepers and injured at least 25 others. (Photo:File)
 Gunmen killed 10 Chadian peacekeepers and injured at least 25 others. (Photo:File)

Bamako: Gunmen killed 10 Chadian peacekeepers and injured at least 25 others in an attack on a UN camp in northern Mali on Sunday, one of the deadliest strikes against the UN mission in the West African country.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned what he described as a "complex attack" on the camp in Aguelhok, in Kidal region and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

 

"Ten peacekeepers from Chad were killed and at least 25 injured," said a statement from UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric. The gunmen struck early Sunday at the Aguelhok base 200 kilometres north of Kidal and towards the border with Algeria, according to a source close to the MINUSMA mission.

"MINUSMA forces responded robustly and a number of assailants were killed," Dujarric said, without specifying the toll. Mahamat Saleh Annadif, the UN envoy for Mali, condemned what he called a "vile and criminal" attack.

"Peacekeepers of the MINUSMA force at Aguelhok fought off a sophisticated attack by assailants who arrived on several armed vehicles," he said in a statement. The attack "illustrates the determination of the terrorists to sow chaos.

"It demands a robust, immediate and concerted response from all forces to destroy the peril of terrorism in the Sahel."

...
Tags: boko haram, united nations, antonio guterres
Location: Mali, Bamako




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Billionaire in a burger queue

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, standing in a queue to get some burgers and fries. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Convey-ing Fashion CD Style

Models wearing the creations for the Dior Men’s Fall/Winter 2019/20 at the Paris Fashion Week Men's AW19. (Photo: AP)
 

Google could launch new fitness band ahead

As part of the transaction, a portion of Fossil Group’s research and development (R&D) team currently supporting the transferring IP will join Google.
 

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)
 

Huawei Mate20 Pro tops DxOMark charts, beats iPhone, Pixel

With the world’s first On board AI Kirin 980 processor and dedicated NPU, the HUAWEI Mate20 Pro Series automatically identifies more than 1,500 scenarios across 25 categories and selects photography modes and camera settings to deliver incredible, professional-looking images - even for amateur photographers.
 

Lord of the rings: Saturn's halo may be relatively recent trait

A calculation of the mass of the rings based on gravitational measurements of the planet collected by Cassini indicated they formed between 100 million and 10 million years ago in roughly the final 2 per cent of Saturn’s current age.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Bomb blast in a bus kills 3 civilians in Syria's Afrin: Monitor

Turkish troops and allied rebel groups seized the Afrin region from Kurdish forces in March. (Photo:File)

Israel says carrying out strikes on Iranian targets in Syria

Israel's military said it was carrying out strikes on Iranian targets in Syria. (Photo:File)

Indian groups in UAE miss deadline to suggest changes in new draft Immigration Act

The new draft bill is slated to replace the Immigration Act of 1983. (Photo:File)

Palestinians launch bid for full UN membership

The Palestinians will begin lobbying Security Council members for UN membership (Photo: File)

Israel's Netanyahu blasts media, political foes over legal woes

The video sparked criticism from political opponents. (Photo:File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham