search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Middle East

Dubai court clears Christian Michel’s extradition in AgustaWestland chopper case

PTI
Published Nov 20, 2018, 3:40 am IST
Updated Nov 20, 2018, 3:40 am IST
Michel, 54, is currently behind bars in Dubai since he was arrested and sent into custody pending the legal and judicial procedure in the UAE.
Christian Michel
 Christian Michel

Dubai: A Dubai court on Monday ordered the extradition of British national and alleged middleman Christian Michel, who is wanted by Indian investigative agencies in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal case, according to a media report.

Michel, 54, is currently behind bars in Dubai since he was arrested and sent into custody pending the legal and judicial procedure in the UAE.

 

The Court of Cassation upheld on Monday a lower court order which ruled that Michel could be extradited, dismissing appeals filed by his defence lawyers, the Khaleej Times reported.

Judge Abdelaziz Al Zarouni, who headed a bench, pronounced the decision in the presence of member judges Musabeh Thaaloub, Mostafa Al Shinawi, Mahmoud Sultan and another judge, the paper said.

However, there was no immediate official confirmation about the court’s ruling in New Delhi. On Monday, Michel’s lawyer Abdul Moneim submitted documents showing that courts in Switzerland and Italy had ruled not to extradite his client.
“The judicial authorities there concluded there was no criminal element in the case,” the lawyer argued.

Earlier, he argued at Dubai’s highest court that the extradition request procedure of Michel would be a “violation” of the international treaty signed between the UAE and India. Contesting the lower court’s ruling, according to which his client could be extradited, the lawyer argued that the Indian authorities did not follow “the proper procedures” when requesting the extradition, the paper said.

“The request should have been filed by India’s Ministry of Home Affairs rather than its Ministry of External Affairs,” Abdul Moneim was quoted as saying. He contended that the procedure was “flawed” since it did not comply with the clauses of the treaty signed on the issue, the paper said. “Accordingly, the lower court order should be reversed,” he argued.

Michel filed his appeal before the Dubai Court of Cassation within 30 days after the lower court’s ruling. With Dubai’s top court upholding the lower court’s decision, it has become final but it will need approval from the UAE Minister of Justice for the extradition procedure to start.

The extradition procedure happens in coordination with the Interpol and the Criminal investigation Department.

...
Tags: christian michel, agustawestland, extradition




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone most influential Indians

It noted that Olympic winner and ace shuttler PV Sindhu forayed into the top 15 influencers of India, suggesting the increasing popularity of sports personalities, other than cricketers. (Facebook Screengrab)
 

He is doing what he wants: Bishan Bedi slams Virat Kohli over Anil Kumble's ouster

Before Ravi Shastri took over the reigns, the flamboyant right-hander was involved in an ugly spat with former coach Anil Kumble, that led to the resignation of the latter. (Photo: PTI)
 

Miss World is all about young women who bring about a global change: Manushi Chillar

Being a champion for several causes, Manushi says that the Miss World pageantry has far evolved from the bikini contest it was first envisioned to be in the 1950s. (Facebook Screengrab/ @manushichhillarofficial)
 

Toyota Corolla China-spec vs US-spec: what’s the difference?

Here’s how the new generation US-spec and China-spec Corolla sedan differ from each other.
 

Workplace romance has become less acceptable after #MeToo movement: study

Close to 20 firms in the UK have gone ahead and banned workplace romance (Photo: AFP)
 

Google Chromecast 3 review: The same old with a better new

The new Chromecast 3 (3rd generation 2018) is available on Flipkart for a price of Rs 3,499 and considered as a complete value for money product if you don’t already own a smart TV.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

149 people killed in 24 hours in clashes in Yemen's Hodeida: medics, military

A military official in Hodeida confirmed seven civilians had died, without giving further details. (Representational image | AP)

Deadly clash during Israeli military operation in Gaza kills seven

After the clash erupted, sirens were reported in southern Israel indicating possible rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. (Representational image | AFP)

5 children among civilians killed in US-led coalition strike in Syria: Monitor

Will reach out to India again after 2019 elections, says Imran Khan

Khan is in Saudi Arabia for the second time this month seeking to shore up financial aid as the country reels from a looming balance of payments crisis. (Photo: File)

Khashoggi murder 'planned', Saudi suspects tampered with cameras: Erdogan

Erdogan added he still wanted answers on numerous issues including 'who gave orders' to the team and where the corpse is. (Photo: AFP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham