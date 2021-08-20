World Middle East 20 Aug 2021 Taliban 'intens ...
World, Middle East

Taliban 'intensifying' search for Afghans who helped US: UN document

AFP
Published Aug 20, 2021, 11:17 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2021, 11:17 am IST
The report says the group has 'priority lists' of individuals it wants to arrest
Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP)
  Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP)

UNITED NATIONS: The Taliban is intensifying a search for people who worked with US and NATO forces, a confidential United Nations document says, despite the militants vowing no revenge against opponents.

The report -- provided by the UN's threat-assessment consultants and seen by AFP -- says the group has "priority lists" of individuals it wants to arrest.

 

Most at risk are people who had central roles in the Afghan military, police and intelligence units, according to the document.

The Taliban have been conducting "targeted door-to-door visits" of individuals they want to apprehend and their family members, the report says.

It adds that militants are also screening individuals on the way to Kabul airport and have set up checkpoints in major cities, including the capital and Jalalabad.

The document, dated Wednesday, was written by the Norwegian Center for Global Analyses, an organization that provides intelligence to UN agencies.

 

"They are targeting the families of those who refuse to give themselves up, and prosecuting and punishing their families 'according to Sharia law,'" Christian Nellemann, the group's executive director, told AFP.

"We expect both individuals previously working with NATO/US forces and their allies, alongside with their family members to be exposed to torture and executions.

"This will further jeopardize western intelligence services, their networks, methods and ability to counter both the Taliban, ISIS and other terrorist threats ahead," he added.

 

'Recruiting' informers 

The report says the militants are "rapidly recruiting" new informers to collaborate with the Taliban regime and are expanding their lists of targets by contacting mosques and money brokers.

It reprints a letter, dated August 16, from the Taliban to an individual who worked in counter-terrorism in the Afghan government.

The letter asks the person to report to Taliban officials to "provide information about the nature of your work and relationship with the British and Americans."

 

"If you do not report to the commission, your family members will be arrested instead, and you are responsible for this. You and your family members will be treated based on Sharia law," it says.

The Norwegian Center for Global Analyses also warned the Taliban may target or arrest remaining Westerners or other foreign personnel, including medical workers, if they criticize the militants.

A UN spokesman did not respond to request for comment on the document.

The Taliban have launched a public relations blitz since sweeping back into power on Sunday, completing a stunning rout of government forces as the United States and other foreign troops withdrew following a 20-year occupation.

 

Among promises such as rights for women and an inclusive government, the militants have also pledged full amnesty for all who worked with the Western-backed elected Afghan government.

But Afghans have not forgotten the Taliban's ultra-conservative Islamic regime of 1996-2001, when brutal punishments, such as stoning to death for adultery, were imposed.

Tens of thousands of people have tried to flee the country since the Taliban takeover, sparking chaos at Kabul airport.

...
Tags: taliban takeover
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol


Latest From World

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern walks to the COVID-19 update press conference in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Mark Mitchell Pool photo via AP)

New Zealand extends Delta outbreak lockdown

In May this year, the ruling Communist Party of China approved a relaxation of its strict two-child policy to allow all couples to have up to three children. (Representational image: AP)

China approves three-child policy with sops to encourage couples to have more kids

US Vice President Kamala Harris. (AFP)

Kamala Harris' Asia trip carries new urgency after Afghan collapse

The neurological disease that causes paralysis has surfaced every two years since 2014, with the largest outbreak in 2018 sickening 238 people in 42 states, nearly 95 percent of them children, the release said. (Photo: Pixabay)

US warns of new outbreak of Polio-like illness in children later this year: CDC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses

Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP)

Kuwait's emir names security czar Sheikh Meshal as crown prince

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) offering his condolences on October 7, 2020 in Kuwait to the Gulf emirate's Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishaal al-Ahmad al-Jabaer al-Sabah, following the death of the emir of Kuwait last week. (AFP)

In a first, Saudi female officers allowed to guard Islam's holiest sites

Saudi police women, who are recently deployed to the service, stand alert in front of the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca. (AP)

Dubai suspends Air India flights for bringing COVID-positive passengers

Both the incidents of passengers flying with COVID-positive certificates to Dubai from India on Air India Express flights happened during the last couple of weeks, the officials noted.(Representational Image: PTI)

Emirates to fly from India again as Dubai lifts ban over virus

Emirates planes are parked at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->