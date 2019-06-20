Cricket World Cup 2019

World Middle East 20 Jun 2019 'Found naked wi ...
World, Middle East

'Found naked with burn marks on body'; Indian couple starves mother to death in Dubai

PTI
Published Jun 20, 2019, 9:43 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2019, 10:06 am IST
A forensic doctor said that the elderly woman weighed just 29 kg at the time of her death, the report added.
A 29-year-old Indian man and his wife have been charged in a court here with physically assaulting his mother, causing her bone and rib fractures, internal bleeding as well as severe burns and unintentionally causing her death, according to a media report. (Representational Image)
 A 29-year-old Indian man and his wife have been charged in a court here with physically assaulting his mother, causing her bone and rib fractures, internal bleeding as well as severe burns and unintentionally causing her death, according to a media report. (Representational Image)

Dubai: A 29-year-old Indian man and his wife have been charged in a court here with physically assaulting his mother, causing her bone and rib fractures, internal bleeding as well as severe burns and unintentionally causing her death, according to a media report.

The man and his 28-year-old wife, whose identity have not been revealed, tortured the elderly woman repeatedly and they even cut her right eye iris out and part of her other eye, the Court of First Instance heard. The torture is believed to have lasted from July 2018 till October 2018.

 

A forensic doctor said that the elderly woman weighed just 29 kg at the time of her death, the report added. The couple has been detained but they denied the charge. A case was registered at Al Qusais police station.

The case was exposed by the couple's 54-year-old neighbour, who is a hospital employee, the report said. The Indian witness recounted how the man's wife visited her at her apartment in the same building. "She was then holding her daughter. She claimed that her mother-in-law had come from India but did not take proper care of their daughter and that the girl would often fall sick while in her care. She wanted me to look after the girl until she came back from work."

About three days later, the witness spotted an elderly woman lying down in her neighbours' balcony. "That woman was almost naked with apparent burn marks on her body. I informed the security guard," she said. The witness said she then knocked on the couple's door. "I found his mother on the floor... She was in a critical condition and needed urgent medical treatment. I called the ambulance."

The witness recalled how the mother cried and screamed in pain when the paramedics tried to carry her because of the burns she had. "The defendant remained in the flat and did not go with his mother. I told the paramedics he should go along. He went later after they talked him into it."

A Filipino paramedic, 36, recalled how he found the victim in a very bad shape in her son's flat. "She was in awful pain. Her hands and legs were swollen and her legs bore burn marks. Her son claimed she had poured hot water on herself when we asked him about the cause of the burn injuries. He was standing far from her, apparently indifferent about her condition."

The paramedic added that the son did not help carry his mother to the ambulance while the neighbours, who were around, stepped in to help. "She was tortured repeatedly over a short span of time. Burns covered 10 per cent of her body. The bone and rib fractures, internal bleeding, beating with different tools, burns, negligence and starvation have all led to the deterioration of her health condition," the doctor said.

According to a hospital certificate, the woman died on October 31, 2018. The trial has been adjourned until July 3 and the couple will remain in custody till then.

...
Tags: indian, man, wife, mother, murder, assault
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

During such chaotic times, the only good news people are hearing comes from the courts of Pakistan, the chief justice said. (Photo: Twitter)

From economy to cricket, it is all ‘depressing’ news: Pakistan CJI

The bombardment destroyed shops and ripped apart bodies, according to an AFP photographer, who found human remains more than a hundred metres away from the site of the strike. (Photo: AFP)

28 including 17 civilians killed in regime attacks in Syria

The Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk spy drone was shot down by the IRGC after it entered the Iranian airspace near the Kouhmobarak district, according to a report by Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA). (Representational Image)

'Have shot down US drone over our territory,' says Iran

Most of the Twitter users teased Khan for his poor knowledge and asked him to confirm things before going public. (Photo: File)

Pak PM Imran Khan trolled on Twitter for posting Tagore's quote as Khalil Gibran's



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'GoT' director opens up about controversial Daenerys Targaryen scene

A still from 'Game of Thrones.'
 

First American designer receives honorary knighthood

Ralph Lauren celebrates 50 years in fashion. (Photo: AP)
 

Bold pictures of Splitsvilla 7 winner Scarlett Rose are breaking internet; check out

Scarlett Rose bold pictures. (Photo: Instagram)
 

From Rome to Om: Why Athawale chose BJP over Congress?

In his address, Athawale took a jibe at the Congress party and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the party’s electoral loss. (Photo: PTI)
 

Protest in Belgavi against Union Minister for taking his oath in English

Karnataka Rakshan Vedike or Karnataka Defence forum is a pro-Kannada organization, known for their activism in the interest of Kannada-speaking community in issues like Belgaum border issue, Krishna river water sharing, Cauvery water dispute, Hogenakkal, Mahadai project and so on. (Photo: ANI)
 

Urvashi Rautela bashes former PR manager for assassinating her character; read post

Urvashi Rautela.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

'Have shot down US drone over our territory,' says Iran

(Photo: File)

Egypt to chair meeting on Sudanese crisis in Ethopia today

Demonstrations against the council have continued despite the recent violent crackdown on protesters, which claimed the lives of over 110 demonstrators. (Photo: File)

Khashoggi's killers will pay the price, says Turkish President

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: ANI)

‘Has sacrificial lamb arrived?’: UN cites new recordings in Jamal Khashoggi murder

The report says the rest of the recordings contain sounds of movement, heavy panting and plastic sheets being wrapped, which Turkish intelligence concluded came after Khashoggi’s death as Saudi officials cut up his body. (Photo: File)

Egypt accuses UN of seeking to 'politicise' Morsi death

Foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said he condemned
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham