World Middle East 19 Oct 2021 Zalmay Khalilzad res ...
World, Middle East

Zalmay Khalilzad resigns as special Afghan envoy, replaced by Thomas West

PTI
Published Oct 19, 2021, 11:01 am IST
Updated Oct 19, 2021, 11:01 am IST
Thomas West had previously served as the Deputy Special Representative
In this May 20, 2021, file photo, Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Photo: AP)
 In this May 20, 2021, file photo, Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Zalmay Khalilzad, the Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation who brokered the peace deal between the United States and the Taliban, has stepped down and replaced by veteran American diplomat Thomas West, Secretary of State Tony Blinken said.

As Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad steps down from his role. I extend my gratitude for his decades of service to the American people, Blinken said.

 

Thomas West, who previously served as the Deputy Special Representative, will be the Special Representative for Afghanistan, he said.

West, who earlier served on the Vice President's national security team and the National Security Council staff, will lead diplomatic efforts, advise the Secretary and Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs and coordinate closely with the US.

In his resignation letter, according to Politico, Khalilzad said, The political arrangement between the Afghan government and the Taliban did not go forward as envisaged. The reasons for this are too complex and I will share my thoughts in the coming days and weeks."

 

"Going forward, I plan to contribute to the discussion and debate about not only what happened but what should be done next," he said according to Politico.

...
Tags: zalmay khalilzad
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle


Latest From World

Hundreds of Hindus protesting against attacks on temples and the killing of two Hindu devotees in another district shout slogans in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Photo: AP)

Bangladesh communal violence: 71 cases filed, 450 arrested

A health worker administers vaccinations at a mobile clinic Oct. 7, 2021, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Sylvie Whinray/New Zealand Herald via AP)

New Zealand Covid cases hit record despite vaccination push

The spokesperson emphasised the fact that the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had kept flying in and out of Kabul under

Pakistan opens air route to Afghanistan for commercial cargo

A vandalise temple is seen in Comilla on October 14, 2021. (AFP)

Goons attack Hindu temples in Bangladesh during Durga Puja, 4 killed



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Pakistan opens air route to Afghanistan for commercial cargo

The spokesperson emphasised the fact that the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had kept flying in and out of Kabul under

Taliban allows women to study — but there's a condition to it

A student sits inside a classroom after private universities reopened in Kabul. (Photo: AFP)

Once inmates, Taliban now in charge in a Kabul prison

A Taliban fighter lifts a makeshift weight left behind by former prisoners at an empty area of the Pul-e-Charkhi prison in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)

Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen now 5 as storm moves into Oman

High waves break on the Mutrah sea side promenade in the Omani capital Muscat on October 2, 2021, as the Shaheen tropical storm hits the country. (AFP)

Kuwait's emir names security czar Sheikh Meshal as crown prince

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) offering his condolences on October 7, 2020 in Kuwait to the Gulf emirate's Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishaal al-Ahmad al-Jabaer al-Sabah, following the death of the emir of Kuwait last week. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->