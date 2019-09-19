World Middle East 19 Sep 2019 'US stands with ...
'US stands with Saudi Arabia,' says Mike Pompeo after meeting Crown Prince MBS

ANI
Published Sep 19, 2019, 9:45 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2019, 9:45 am IST
Pompeo discussed 'the recent attacks by Iran against oil facilities in Saudi Arabia' with the Saudi Crown Prince.
'The Secretary and the Crown Prince discussed the need for the international community to come together to counter the continued threat of the Iranian regime and agreed that the Iranian regime must be held accountable for its continued aggressive, reckless, and threatening behaviour,' a spokesperson said. (Photo: File | AFP)
 Riyadh: Amidst heightened tensions in the region following the drone attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday met Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman (MBS) and expressed support for the Kingdom's right to defend itself.

"Met with #Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman today to discuss the unprecedented attacks against Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure. The U.S. stands with #SaudiArabia and supports its right to defend itself. The Iranian regime's threatening behaviour will not be tolerated," Pompeo said in a tweet.

 

A US State Department spokesperson said Pompeo discussed "the recent attacks by Iran against oil facilities in Saudi Arabia" with the Saudi Crown Prince.

Both of them agreed that "this was an unacceptable and unprecedented attack that not only threatened Saudi Arabian national security but also endangered the lives of all the American citizens living and working in Saudi Arabia, as well as the world's energy supply in general."

"The Secretary and the Crown Prince discussed the need for the international community to come together to counter the continued threat of the Iranian regime and agreed that the Iranian regime must be held accountable for its continued aggressive, reckless, and threatening behaviour," the Spokesperson added.

The drone attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia was claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels, backed by Iran. The attack took place on Saturday escalating tensions in the region.

 

Tags: mike pompeo, crown prince mohammad bin salman, oil attack
Location: Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Riyadh


