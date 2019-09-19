World Middle East 19 Sep 2019 Saudi displays arms, ...
World, Middle East

Saudi displays arms, says drone attack ‘unquestionably’ sponsored by Iran

REUTERS
Published Sep 19, 2019, 1:24 pm IST
Updated Sep 19, 2019, 1:24 pm IST
Eighteen drones and 3 missiles were launched at world's largest oil processing facility, but the missiles 'fell short', Malki said.
Saudi Arabia on Wednesday displayed remnants of what it described as Iranian drones and cruise missiles used in an attack on Saudi oil facilities, saying they were "undeniable" evidence of Iranian aggression. (Photo: screengrab)
 Saudi Arabia on Wednesday displayed remnants of what it described as Iranian drones and cruise missiles used in an attack on Saudi oil facilities, saying they were "undeniable" evidence of Iranian aggression. (Photo: screengrab)

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday displayed remnants of what it described as Iranian drones and cruise missiles used in an attack on Saudi oil facilities, saying they were "undeniable" evidence of Iranian aggression.

A total of 25 drones and missiles were launched at two oil plants in last weekend's strikes, including Iranian Delta Wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and "Ya Ali" cruise missiles, Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said.

 

"The attack was launched from the north and unquestionably sponsored by Iran," he told a news conference. "The evidence ... that you have seen in front of you, makes this undeniable."

Saudi Arabia has claimed Iranian cruise missiles and drones were used to attack the kingdom's oil industry, showing journalists the remains of the weapons but stopping short of directly accusing Tehran of launching the assault. Iran denies being...

Authorities were still working to determine the exact launch point, Malki said, repeatedly declining to answer reporters questions about whether Iran actually carried out the attack.

Iran has denied any involvement in the assault that initially halved Saudi Arabia's oil production. An adviser to Iran's president tweeted that the press conference proved Saudi Arabia "knows nothing".

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has been battling a Saudi-led military coalition, has claimed responsibility for the strikes.

On Wednesday, the group gave details of the type of drones it said were used in the Sept. 14 attack and warned that the United Arab Emirates was also in its sights.

Malki reiterated that the attack could not have come from Yemen, south of Saudi Arabia, and that the Houthis were "covering up" for Iran.

"The precision impact of the cruise missile indicate advanced capability beyond Iran proxy capacity," he said. "The targeting direction of the site indicate north to south direction of travel."

Eighteen drones and three missiles were launched at Abqaiq, home to the world's largest oil processing facility, but the missiles "fell short", Malki said. He said four missiles targeted Khurais, adding that the Ya Ali missiles have a range of 700 km and have been used by Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

HOUTHIS THREATEN UAE

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria reiterated that the movement had carried out the strike, saying it possessed new drones, powered by normal and jet engines, that could reach targets deep inside the "enemy".

The group had launched "Samad 3", "Qassef 3", jet-powered and other drones, including some carrying bombs, at the Saudi oil plants from three sites, he said in a televised speech.

"Today and for the first time we announce that we have dozens of targets within our range in the UAE, some are in Abu Dhabi and can be attacked at any time," he said.

The Western-backed, Sunni Muslim coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 against the Houthis after they ousted the internationally recognised government from power in the capital Sanaa in late 2014.

The UAE in June scaled down its military presence in Yemen as Western allies pressed for an end to the ruinous war and as rising tensions with Iran raised fears of a war in the Gulf.

The Yemen conflict, seen as proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has killed tens of thousands and pushed millions to the brink of famine in the poorest Arabian Peninsula nation.

...
Tags: saudi arabia, iran, us, attacks, oil plant
Location: Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Riyadh


Latest From World

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) has named Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its presidential candidate. (Photo: Representational Image/Twitter)

Sri Lanka to hold presidential election on November 16

An association formed by victims' relatives after the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook school in the United States has posted a shocking ad featuring children fleeing at the sound of gunfire. (Photo: video screengrab/ SandyHookPromise)

Watch: Shocking ad showing children fleeing evokes US school shooting horror

President Donald Trump showed off a section of wall along the US border with Mexico on Wednesday in a bid to illustrate his commitment to crack down on illegal border crossings as he raises money in California for his re-election campaign. (Photo: AP)

'Fry egg on that wall': Trump touts design, signs wall during US-Mexico border visit

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a fervent advocate of the multiculturalism integral to Canadian identity, apologised on Wednesday for wearing brownface makeup to a party at a school where he taught 18 years ago. (Photo: File)

‘Racist, dumb’: Justin Trudeau apologises for brownface makeup



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PF interest not credited? Know when you will get it

At present, the EPFO is settling Provident Fund (PF) withdrawal claims at 8.55 per cent interest rate.
 

Inshallah will be made but at least not with me: Salman Khan

Salman Khan.
 

Jeep Compass Trailhawk mileage: Claimed vs real

In June FCA India introduced the Jeep Compass Trailhawk with a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine.
 

Mind-blowing iPhone X Fold suddenly starts taking shape

The Cupertino-based smartphone brand has published a detailed listing about an upcoming device that has been dubbed the iPhone X Fold.
 

Hyderabad, Bengaluru airports figure in list of fastest growing airports

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru topped the chart with 29.1 per cent growth in passenger traffic over 2017
 

Jio tops Trai's 4G mobile broadband chart in Aug with 21.3 mbps speed

Airtel followed Jio with an average download speed of 8.2 mbps, and was followed by Vodafone (7.7 mbps) and Idea Cellular (6.1 mbps) in August.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

'US stands with Saudi Arabia,' says Mike Pompeo after meeting Crown Prince MBS

'The Secretary and the Crown Prince discussed the need for the international community to come together to counter the continued threat of the Iranian regime and agreed that the Iranian regime must be held accountable for its continued aggressive, reckless, and threatening behaviour,' a spokesperson said. (Photo: File | AFP)

Setback for PM Netanyahu as Israel’s 2 main political parties deadlocked

Gantz’s Blue and White and its center-left allies garnered 55 seats, placing Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu and its nine seats in the middle as the deciding factor. (Photo: AP)

Played no role in Saudi Aramco attacks: Iran officially denies claims made by US

Yemen's Houthi group, an ally of Iran, had claimed responsibility for attacks on Saudi oil plants. (Photo: screengrab)

Saudi Arabia attack ‘real test’ of global will to act: Crown Prince MBS

Mohammad bin Salman’s remarks were made in a telephone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who called on the global community to

US seeks UN action on Saudi attacks despite likely Russian opposition

Russia has already warned against jumping to conclusions over who was behind the attack. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham