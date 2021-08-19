World Middle East 19 Aug 2021 Images of women vand ...
World, Middle East

Images of women vandalised as Kabul faces up to Taliban rule

AFP
Published Aug 19, 2021, 11:48 am IST
Updated Aug 19, 2021, 11:48 am IST
Stores begin whitewashing its outdoor walls to cover up advertisements showing the faces of smiling women in bridal regalia
A Taliban fighter walks past a beauty saloon with images of women defaced using a spray paint in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul on August 18, 2021. (AFP)
 A Taliban fighter walks past a beauty saloon with images of women defaced using a spray paint in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul on August 18, 2021. (AFP)

KABUL: Images of women have been covered up or vandalised on storefronts around Kabul, a sign of the Afghan capital's rapidly changing face in the days since the Taliban took charge.

The new regime's fighters took control of the city on Sunday after a lightning offensive that saw the former government's provincial strongholds around the country topple like dominoes in a matter of days.

 

The advance was outpaced only by the anxiety coursing through areas yet to fall under their control, from Afghans fearing a repeat of the infamously harsh treatment meted out to women by the last period of Taliban rule.

In the two decades since the US-led invasion that ousted that administration in 2001, hundreds of once-forbidden beauty parlours have proliferated around Kabul.

They have plied a trade in make-up and manicures, serving a clientele of women who had grown up compelled to keep every inch of their body hidden from public view.

 

But as Taliban forces closed in on the capital, at least one of these stores began whitewashing its outdoor walls to cover up advertisements showing the faces of smiling women in bridal regalia.

Another shuttered salon, spotted on Tuesday as a Taliban fighter patrolled the street outside with an assault rifle slung over his shoulder, had its walls defaced with black spray paint to conceal the visages of its models.

'They don't want women working'

During their 1996-2001 rule, the Taliban were notorious for banning girls from school, preventing women from working in contact with men and publicly stoning to death women accused of adultery.

 

Its ultra-strict interpretation of sharia law also established religious police for the suppression of "vice".

Since returning to power the group has pledged to respect women's rights.

A spokesman for the group in Qatar told Britain's Sky News that women would not be required to wear the all-covering burqa -- though he did not say what attire would be acceptable.

Suhail Shaheen also said the group would permit women to study at universities.

Another representative said the Taliban were "committed to letting women work in accordance with the principles of Islam", without offering specifics.

 

But Afghans and the international community have been sceptical of these promises.

The Taliban's advance has accompanied reports of unwed women and widows being forcibly married to fighters -- reports dismissed as "poisonous propaganda" by a spokesman.

Demonstrations have been staged in cities around the world in support of Afghan civilians, and women and girls in particular.

The United States, European Union and other countries have issued a joint statement to say they were "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" and urged the new regime to ensure their safety.

 

One Kabul beauty parlour owner told AFP last month that she expected to be forced to shutter her business if the Taliban returned to power.

"If they come back, we'll never have the freedom we have now," said 27-year-old Farida, who asked not to be further identified.

"They don't want women working."

...
Tags: taliban takeover, afghan women
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul


Latest From World

The Church St Anne is seen completely destroyed by the earthquake in Chardonnieres, Haiti on August 18, 2021. (AFP)

Haiti earthquake death toll rises to 2,189

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. (Photo: AP)

UAE says Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is in the country

US President Joe Biden. (AFP Photo)

US freezes $9.5bn of Afghanistan reserves to block Taliban access to funds

Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo)

Taliban announces ‘amnesty,’ urges women to join government



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Afghan women fear return to 'dark days' amid Taliban sweep

Incremental but meaningful gains in what is still a deeply conservative, male-dominated society: Girls are now in school, and women are in Parliament, government and business. (AFP)

'What was the point?' Afghans rue decades of war as U.S. quits Bagram

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier stands guard at Bagram Air Base, after all US and NATO troops left, some 70 Km north of Kabul. (Photo: AFP)

US says Saudi crown prince approved Jamal Khashoggi murder but spares him sanctions

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (L) during a press conference in the Bahraini capital Manama and a file photo taken on April 12, 2018 of Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman poses at La Moncloa palace in Madrid. (AFP)

Explained: Iran vote to determine next president, direction

A supporter of presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi shows her hand with writing in Persian that reads

US asks its citizens to leave Afghanistan as Taliban-led violence intensifies

Afghan security personnel patrol after they took back control of parts of Herat city following fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces in Herat province, west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->