Afghanistan: 18 killed, 50 injured in twin blasts inside mosque during Friday prayer

ANI
Published Oct 18, 2019, 5:43 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2019, 5:43 pm IST
Tolo News quoted local officials, saying that the blasts took place inside a mosque in Nangarhar province during Friday prayer.
Kabul: At least 18 people were killed and 50 others got injured in twin blasts in Nangarhar province on Friday.

The incident took place at approximately 2 pm in the Jaw Dara area of the Haska Meyna district of the war-torn country.

"The death count will rise. Most of the wounded have been taken to nearby hospitals," an official was quoted as saying by Tolo News.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

This comes two days after Taliban claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing near police headquarters that claimed the lives of two members of the Afghan Security Forces and injured 26 other people in Afghanistan's eastern province of Laghman.

 

