Saudi Arabia attack ‘real test’ of global will to act: Crown Prince MBS

REUTERS
Published Sep 18, 2019, 4:40 pm IST
The September 14 attack on two oil plants initially halved Saudi Arabia's oil production, cutting 5pc of global output.
Mohammad bin Salman’s remarks were made in a telephone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who called on the global community to "take a firm stand and resolute action" towards such assaults, Saudi state news agency SPA said in an Arabic-language statement. (Photo: AP)
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Wednesday the attack on the kingdom's oil infrastructure posed a "real test of the global will" to confront subversive acts that threaten international stability, state media reported.

His remarks were made in a telephone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who called on the global community to "take a firm stand and resolute action" towards such assaults, Saudi state news agency SPA said in an Arabic-language statement.

 

The September 14 attack on two oil plants initially halved Saudi Arabia's oil production, cutting 5pc of global output.

 

