World Middle East 18 Sep 2019 Israel PM battles fo ...
World, Middle East

Israel PM battles for survival as exit polls show race too close to call

REUTERS
Published Sep 18, 2019, 10:37 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2019, 10:37 am IST
Dubbed 'King Bibi' by his supporters, Netanyahu had already been stung by his failure to form a government after an election in April.
'Netanyahu has lost, but Gantz hasn't won,' said Udi Segal, a prominent Israeli television news anchor. (Photo: File | AP)
 'Netanyahu has lost, but Gantz hasn't won,' said Udi Segal, a prominent Israeli television news anchor. (Photo: File | AP)

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's battle for political survival looked set to stretch on after exit polls following Tuesday's election showed the race too close to call and Israel's longest-serving leader weakened.

The surveys by Israeli TV stations gave Netanyahu's right-wing Likud 31 to 33 of parliament's 120 seats, versus 32 to 34 for centrist Blue and White led by former General Benny Gantz.

 

Neither had enough support, at first glance, for a governing coalition of 61 legislators and Netanyahu's ally-turned-rival, former Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, emerged as a likely kingmaker as head of the far-right Yisrael Beitenu party.

"Netanyahu has lost, but Gantz hasn't won," said Udi Segal, a prominent Israeli television news anchor.

Without Yisrael Beitenu's projected eight to 10 seats, a stalemate would ensue: Likud would have the support of only up to 57 legislators for a right-wing coalition, and Blue and White could enlist no more than 59 for a centre-left government.

"We have only one option - a national, liberal, broad government comprising Israel Beitenu, Likud and Blue and White," said Lieberman, whose projected tally was double the result in April.

Dubbed "King Bibi" by his supporters, Netanyahu, 69, had already been stung by his failure to form a government after an election in April.

Looming corruption charges — he has denied any wrongdoing — have also chipped away at Netanyahu's seeming invincibility, 10 years into consecutive terms as prime minister marked by a sharp focus on security that resonated with voters.

"Unless that miraculous turnabout between the exit polls and the actual results happens — the Netanyahu magic has been broken," Anshel Pfeffer, author of a Netanyahu biography, wrote in the left-wing Haaretz daily.

Addressing supporters after the exit polls, Lieberman appealed to President Reuven Rivlin to invite Netanyahu and Gantz to meet as early as Friday, even before final results are in, to explore the formation of a national unity government.

Coalition-building could be complicated: Lieberman has said he would not join an alliance that included ultra-Orthodox parties - Netanyahu's traditional partners. Gantz has ruled out participating in an administration with Netanyahu if the Israeli leader is indicted on looming corruption charges.

SLIGHT DIFFERENCES

The two main parties' campaigns pointed to only narrow differences on many important issues: the regional struggle against Iran, the Palestinian conflict, relations with the United States and the economy.

An end to the Netanyahu era would be unlikely to bring about a significant change in policy on hotly disputed issues in the peace process with the Palestinians that collapsed five years ago.

Netanyahu has announced his intention to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank, where the Palestinians seek statehood.

But Blue and White has also said it would strengthen Jewish settlement blocs in the West Bank, with the Jordan Valley as Israel's "eastern security border".

As in the election five months ago, Netanyahu's opponents, including Gantz, focussed on bribery and fraud allegations against the prime minister in three corruption cases. Netanyahu is due to face a pre-trial hearing in October to argue against the charges being filed.

An election loss could leave him more at risk of prosecution, without the shield of parliamentary immunity that his political allies had promised to seek for him.

There is no certainty they would stand by a weakened leader without an obvious public mandate in any coalition-building.

Netanyahu portrays Gantz, 60, as inexperienced and incapable of commanding respect from world leaders such as U.S. President Donald Trump.

Before the last election, Trump gave Netanyahu a lift with U.S. recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, captured from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war. This time, the White House seems more preoccupied with Iran.

The Trump administration plans soon to release an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan that may prove a dead letter: The Palestinians have rejected it in advance as biased.

Netanyahu's open door in Washington and other world capitals, at a combustible time on Israel's borders with Syria, Gaza and Lebanon, remains a big draw domestically.

In the final hours of campaigning, Netanyahu strained every sinew, urging voters to support him to avert what he described as the "disaster" of a left-wing government.

His voice hoarse, the veteran leader took to the streets and social media, at one point using a megaphone in Jerusalem's bus station, to appeal to voters to extend his unbroken decade in power.

"There's no one else running who is worthy of being prime minister," said Alon Gal, a 53-year-old hi-tech manager. "With (Netanyahu), at least I know who I am dealing with."

In Gaza, Palestinians awaited the results of the vote.

"This election affects many things in our life," said Mohamad Abdul Hay Hasaneen, a janitor in the city of Khan Younis. "There might be limited escalations after the election, but I don’t think this would result in a full war."

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: benjamin netanyahu, avigdor lieberman
Location: Israel, Jerusalem, Jerusalem


Latest From World

Addressing his first press conference after assuming the office in the Modi 2.0 government in May, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also hit out at Pakistan, saying India has a 'unique challenge' from one neighbour and it would remain a challenge until that neighbour becomes a normal neighbour and acts against cross-border terrorism. (Photo: Instagram | PTI)

Irresponsible, belligerent statements: Pak condemns Jaishankar's remark on PoK

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet on September 22 in Houston and the two sides hope to announce a potential deal on longstanding trade issues, including GSP, a media report said. (Photo: File)

Reinstate preferred trade status for India: 44 lawmakers urge Trump

Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the world's top energy exporter had dipped into its strategic reserves to maintain supply to clients. (Photo: File)

Oil output hit by drone attack to be restored by September end: Saudi Arabia

A senior Chinese official said it should be left to PM Modi and Xi Jinping to discuss what they wish to. (Photo: File | AFP)

Kashmir may not be major topic during PM Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: China



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 5 car news of the week: Kia Seltos, Hyundai i10 N Line & more!

Here are the prices of the petrol and diesel versions of the new Kia.
 

Robert Downey Jr. might return as Iron Man, details inside

Robert Downey Jr. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple's iPad Pro may feature iPhone 11 Pro-like camera

Apple is adding more camera sensors to its iPad Pro lineup.
 

Apple is investing whopping USD 250 million in Corning

Corning and Apple's partnership go back to the first iPhone.
 

Jio tops Trai's 4G mobile broadband chart in Aug with 21.3 mbps speed

Airtel followed Jio with an average download speed of 8.2 mbps, and was followed by Vodafone (7.7 mbps) and Idea Cellular (6.1 mbps) in August.
 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S launched; price starts from Rs 1.45 lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S is equipped with single-channel ABS.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Oil output hit by drone attack to be restored by September end: Saudi Arabia

Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the world's top energy exporter had dipped into its strategic reserves to maintain supply to clients. (Photo: File)

Oil prices jump as attack on Saudi plant jolts supply

US crude oil jumped more than USD 8 to close at USD 62.90 a barrel, and Brent picked up nearly USD 9 per barrel, to reach USD 69.02. (Photo: AP)

Five killed as vehicle hits roadside bomb in Afghanistan's Farah

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the Taliban are active in the province and earlier this month launched an attempt to take the city of Farah. (Photo: File | Representational)

Taliban lifts self-imposed ban on Red Cross in Afghanistan

According to the Red Cross, an estimated 140,000 people received treatment at one of the seven rehabilitation centers in Afghanistan last year. (Photo: ANI/Representational)

Saudi may take weeks to resume full oil supply after attacks: report

Saudi Arabia's return to its full oil supply capacity after Saturday's attacks on Aramco oil plants could take
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham