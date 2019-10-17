World Middle East 17 Oct 2019 35 killed, 4 injured ...
35 killed, 4 injured as bus carrying Asian, Arab nationals crashes in Saudi

AFP
Published Oct 17, 2019, 8:25 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2019, 8:27 am IST
Those involved were Arab and Asian pilgrims, according to local media, who carried pictures of the bus engulfed in flames and with its windows blown out. (Representational Image)
Riyadh: Thirty-five foreigners were killed and four others injured when a bus crashed with another heavy vehicle in the Muslim holy city of Medina, Saudi state media said on Thursday.

The accident on Wednesday involved a collision between "a private chartered bus... with a heavy vehicle (loader)" in the western Saudi Arabian city, a spokesman for Medina police said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

 

Those involved were Arab and Asian pilgrims, according to local media, who carried pictures of the bus engulfed in flames and with its windows blown out.

As part of efforts to diversify its oil-dependent economy, Saudi Arabia wants to foster a year-round religious tourism sector that includes millions of pilgrims.

 


