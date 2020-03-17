World Middle East 17 Mar 2020 Rockets hit foreign ...
World, Middle East

Rockets hit foreign military base in Iraq, officials say

AFP
Published Mar 17, 2020, 3:57 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2020, 3:57 pm IST
The last week has seen a renewed spike in rockets hitting Iraqi bases hosting foreign forces, with three coalition troops killed on March 11
File Photo
 File Photo

Baghdad: A pair of rockets hit an Iraqi base hosting US-led coalition and NATO troops, Iraq's military said Tuesday, the third attack on installations hosting foreign forces inside a week.

The rockets slammed into the Besmaya base south of Baghdad late Monday night, a statement by the military said, making no mention of casualties.

 

Spanish forces linked to the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group, as well as NATO training forces, are present in Besmaya.

The last week has seen a renewed spike in rockets hitting Iraqi bases hosting foreign forces, with three coalition troops killed on March 11 in a similar attack on the Taji airbase, which was hit again on March 14.

Since late October, there have been 24 rocket attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad or bases where foreign troops are deployed, killing a total of three American military personnel, one British soldier and one Iraqi soldier.

No attacks have been claimed but Washington has blamed Kataeb Hezbollah, a hardline faction in the Hashed al-Shaabi -- a military network incorporated into the Iraqi state.

The US has long insisted Baghdad should do more to reign in such factions and prevent them from targeting American troops and diplomats.

But Washington took a much tougher line in December after a US contractor was killed in a rocket attack, launching retaliatory air strikes against Kataeb Hezbollah.

The faction's supporters then surrounded and briefly stormed the US embassy. Days later, Washington killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Hashed deputy chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a drone strike on Baghdad.

Outraged, Iran launched cruise missiles at the largest Iraqi base hosting US troops and the Iraqi parliament voted to oust all foreign forces from the country.

The parliamentary vote has yet to be implemented by a government.

...
Tags: iraq armed forces, foreign troops, military base


Latest From World

Security personnel stand guard outside the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. AP Photo

Pakistan reports first Covid19 death, cases surge to 193

AP file photo

Tanzania, Somalia report first Covid19 cases

US President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC. AFP Photo

Covid19 outbreak could last till August, Trump warns

French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a television screen as he speaks during a televised address to the nation on the outbreak of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus in Paris. AFP Photo

France announces lockdown to contain virus outbreak



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

10 years on, Syrian war still has global impact

Syrians in protest stand before a Turkish military MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicle as they attempt to block traffic on the M4 highway, which links the northern Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Latakia. AFP Photo

Covid19: Iran reports 97 new deaths

AFP Photo

Israel scientists may have developed coronavirus vaccine

Representative Image (PTI)

Iran reports 85 new virus deaths, toll rises to 514

AFP Photo

Iran seeks first loan from IMF since 1962 after toll climbs to 429

Representational image (PTI photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham