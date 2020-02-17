World Middle East 17 Feb 2020 Iran will never yiel ...
World, Middle East

Iran will never yield to US pressure for talks: Rouhani

REUTERS
Published Feb 17, 2020, 11:42 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2020, 11:42 am IST
Relations between Tehran and Washington reached crisis point in 2018 after US President Donald Trump abandoned a 2015 pact
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a news conference in the capital Tehran. AFP photo
 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a news conference in the capital Tehran. AFP photo

Iran will never hold talks with the United States under pressure, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, adding that Tehran’s help was essential in establishing security in the Middle East.

Relations between Tehran and Washington reached crisis point in 2018 after U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned a 2015 pact between Iran and world powers under which Tehran accepted curbs to its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions.

 

Tensions spiked further following the killing of Iran’s most prominent military commander Qassem Soleimani on Jan. 3 by U.S. drone attacks at Baghdad airport. In retaliation, Iran attacked U.S. targets in Iraq in January.

Trump has adopted a policy of “maximum pressure” to force Tehran to negotiate a broader deal that further curbs Iran’s nuclear work, ends its missile programme and its involvement in regional proxy wars.

“Iran will never negotiate under pressure ... We will never yield to America’s pressure and we will not negotiate from a position of weakness,” Rouhani said in a televised news conference.

Although the reimposed U.S. sanctions have crippled Iran’s economy, slashing its oil exports, Tehran has repeatedly dismissed talks over any new deal, saying they are possible only if the United States returns to the pact and lifts trade curbs.

“America’s ‘maximum pressure’ towards Iran is doomed to failure ... our enemy (the United States) is very well aware that their pressure is inefficient,” Rouhani said.

Iran has been involved in decades of regional proxy wars with its key regional rival Saudi Arabia, from Syria to Iraq. European and Arab states have since scrambled to avert a full-fledged conflict between the two sides.

“Securing peace and stability in the sensitive region of Middle East and in the Persian Gulf is impossible without Iran’s help,” Rouhani said.

“Several countries have delivered messages to us (from Saudi Arabia) ... we don’t have issues with Saudi Arabia that cannot be resolved,” he said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday Riyadh had contacted Iran after the killing of Soleimani, but when Iran had responded the contact had ended. He suggested the United States had pressured Riyadh.

Zarif’s comments were dismissed by his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud who said there had been neither private messages nor direct contacts between the two countries.

...
Tags: hassan rouhani, donald trump, iran us relations


Related Stories

Should Trump's Iran war powers be restricted? Senate to debate on resolution

Latest From World

Family members of Pakistani students studying in Wuhan, China, display students pictures on their mobile phones during a demonstration for the evacuation of their relatives after the Chinese city was badly hit by the coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan. AP photo

Bring back our children, plead parents of Pakistani students stranded in China

File photo provided the Anti-Poaching Special Squad shows police gathering outside a store suspected of trafficking in wildlife in the city of Guangde in central China’s Anhui province. AP photo

Covid-19 raises safety concerns about slaughtering wild animals

People wearing face mask walk at a downtown street in Hong Kong Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. COVID-19 viral illness has sickened tens of thousands of people in China since December. AP photo

Covid-19 cases in China on rise, death toll up by 105

An Indonesian student (L) hugs her relative after being quarantined following the coronavirus outbreak, at the Juanda International Airport in Sidoarjo, East Java. (Photo: AFP)

Toll in coronavirus climbs to 1,665



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Rockets strike near US embassy in Baghdad, no casualties reported

File Photo

In war-torn Yemen, zoo animals stare at an uncertain future

In this file photo, a trainer plays with a lion cub at the countrys main zoon in the Yemeni capital Sanaa. AFP Photo

Al-Qaeda leader Qasim al-Rimi killed in US operation in Yemen: Trump

FILE - This Oct. 16, 2017, file photo shows the black al-Qaida flag is sprayed on the wall of a damaged school that was turned into a religious court, in Taiz, Yemen. AP photo

3 dead after Turkish plane skids off runway, splits into pieces

Some sprayed water jets onto the severed body of the aircraft, while others could be seen climbing up onto the plane to comb through the cabin. (Photo: AFP/ video Screengrab)

Iran faces growing discontent from people after Ukraine plane confession

Candles sit in front of a picture of a victim at a candlelight vigil to remember those killed in the Ukraine plane crash, at the gate of Amri Kabir University in Tehran, Iran. AP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham