World Middle East 16 Nov 2019 Syria: '10 kill ...
World, Middle East

Syria: '10 killed, 15 injured in car bomb attack,' says Turkey Defence Ministry

ANI
Published Nov 16, 2019, 6:38 pm IST
Updated Nov 16, 2019, 6:38 pm IST
Inhumane and uncivilized PKK/YPG terrorists continue to target innocent civilians using the same methods as Isla.
This time the terrorists detonated a car bomb in the Al-Bab bus terminal in the Op Euphrates Shield area, killing 10 civilians and injuring more than 15." the ministry tweeted. (Photo: ANI Representational )
 This time the terrorists detonated a car bomb in the Al-Bab bus terminal in the Op Euphrates Shield area, killing 10 civilians and injuring more than 15." the ministry tweeted. (Photo: ANI Representational )

Syria: At least 10 civilians were killed and 15 others suffered injuries in a car bomb attack on Saturday in the Syrian city of al-Bab, Sputnik reported.

Turkey has blamed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) for the attack. Turkey's Defence Ministry wrote on Twitter that YPG "terrorists" detonated a car bomb in the al-Bab bus terminal.

 

"Inhumane and uncivilized PKK/YPG terrorists continue to target innocent civilians using the same methods as Isla. This time the terrorists detonated a car bomb in the Al-Bab bus terminal in the Op Euphrates Shield area, killing 10 civilians and injuring more than 15." the ministry tweeted.

Last week, at least eight people were killed and more than 20 sustained injuries after a car explosion rocked the village of Suluk in the north of the Syrian Raqqa Governorate.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: turkey defence ministry, bomb attack, syria


Latest From World

US President Donald Trump (Photo:AP)

US President Trump to visit Britain next month to attend NATO summit

The USCIRF in Issue Brief: India released on Friday said the NRC

Assam NRC targets minorities, make Muslims stateless: US body on religious freedom

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP)

Lahore HC continues hearing in Nawaz Sharif's ECL case today

An air traffic controller from Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority saved a plane flying from Jaipur to Muscat, the capital city of Oman, after its pilot sounded alert due to bad weather. (Representational Image)

Pak air traffic controller saves Jaipur-Muscat flight after pilot sounds Mayday alert



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Australian man wrestles with 'cunning' crocodile, sticks thumb into his eye, escape

An Australian wildlife ranger has recounted his terrifying escape from the clutches of a "particularly cunning" crocodile, after wrestling with the reptile and sticking a finger in its eye. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla needs to cut down his aggression, says Gautam Gulati

Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Instagram)
 

You soon won’t see ‘likes’ on Instagram, and here’s why

Instagram is also looking for solutions for individuals and brands for whom the like count is rather necessary. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to retire on Nov 17, sits in bench for last time

Justice Gogoi will demit office as the Chief Justice of India on Sunday. An apex court official said Justice Gogoi would visit Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: File)
 

Telangana’s first child-friendly police station inaugurated at Medipally

The IPS officer, Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner Rachakonda was the chief guest for the program. (Photo: ANI)
 

Manushi Chhillar set to make Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Prithviraj'

Manushi Chhillar.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Israel, Islamic Jihad cease fire after heavy Gaza fighting which claimed 32 lives

Islamic Jihad's leader, Ziad al-Nakhalah, announced three conditions for an end to the fighting: an end to targeted killings, a halt in Israeli shootings of protesters at weekly demonstrations along the Israeli border and easing a 12-year-old Israeli blockade that has devastated Gaza's economy. (Photo: AFP)

Rockets rain from Gaza as Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander

As the rocket fire and Israeli air-strikes continued into the night, Gaza medical officials said 10 Palestinians had been killed, including Al-Atta and his wife. (Photo: AP)

Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander, rockets rain from Gaza

Further air-strikes in Gaza, which the Israeli military said targeted Islamic Jihad gunmen and various sites belonging to the group, killed eight more Palestinian men. (Photo: Twitter)

Israeli airstrike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza

The statement by Islamic Jihad's armed wing came after Israel confirmed it had targeted Bahaa Abu al-Atta, in an airstrike. (Photo: ANI)

Saudi Arabia labels feminism, homosexuality, atheism as ‘extremist ideas’

A promotional video published by Saudi Arabia's state security agency categorises feminism, homosexuality and atheism as extremist ideas, even as the conservative Muslim kingdom seeks to promote tolerance and attract foreigners. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham