Kerala nurse, a corona warrior in Oman, succumbs to COVID

PTI
Published Sep 16, 2020, 4:33 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2020, 4:33 pm IST
Blessy Thomas, 37, was admitted at the intensive care unit of the Royal Hospital after she contracted COVID-19
Dubai: An Indian expat nurse has died of COVID-19 in Oman, making it the first death among health workers in the country's Ministry of Health, according to media reports.

Blessy Thomas, 37, was admitted at the intensive care unit of the Royal Hospital after she contracted COVID-19 and she passed away on Tuesday, the Gulf News reported.

 

Oman's Ministry of Health issued a condolence note on Tuesday for the first coronavirus-related death among its health workers in Oman.

With great sadness and sorrow, the Ministry of Health of the Sultanate of Oman mourns the passing away of nurse Blessy Thomas at the Royal Hospital ICU due to COVID-19. This is the first death among health workers in MoH," the ministry said.

It said that Thomas was a true hero and a role model of hard and sincere work.

"The Minister of Health, as well as the MoH personnel and all health workers in Oman express their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, the note read.

 

Thomas, who was from Adoor in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, is survived by her husband and two children.

There was a previous case of a death of a health worker due to COVID-19 who worked for a private clinic, the report said.

Her husband Sam George said she was passionate about caring for the ailing, those who suffer from pain and had a special affection for children.

She knew she was going to attend to the Coronavirus patients but was not hesitant to discharge her duties as a nurse, the Oman Observer quoted George as saying.

 

