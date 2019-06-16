Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (Photo: AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs PAK LIVE; Match will start at 3 pm
 
World Middle East 16 Jun 2019 Indian man dies of h ...
World, Middle East

Indian man dies of heart attack while swimming near beach in Dubai

PTI
Published Jun 16, 2019, 11:58 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2019, 11:58 am IST
John Preetam Paul, who hailed from Bengaluru, was with his three children and relatives when the incident happened on Saturday.
He had gone to take a dip in the water to wash off sand from his body when the tragedy happened. (Photo: Representational)
 He had gone to take a dip in the water to wash off sand from his body when the tragedy happened. (Photo: Representational)

Dubai: A 40-year-old Indian man has drowned after suffering a cardiac arrest at the popular Jumeirah beach in the UAE during an outing with his family, a media report said on Sunday.

John Preetam Paul, who hailed from Bengaluru, was with his three children and relatives when the incident happened on Saturday, the Khaleej Times reported.

 

He had gone to take a dip in the water to wash off sand from his body when the tragedy happened. Paul's wife Eveline said that just before they were about to leave her husband ventured back into the sea.

 "Just before leaving, he ventured back into the sea to take a dip. The family noticed his body floating in the water within minutes after he left them on the shore," she was quoted as saying by the paper. "I still don't know how it happened. He is a very good swimmer," she added. The police said that Paul suffered from an cardiac arrest while he was in the water.

 "The police has confirmed that the cause of the death was cardiac arrest,"Jijo Jalal, Paul's former boss, was quoted as saying by the paper. Paul, who worked as a sales head for Gilli FM, a UAE-based radio station, resided in the country for more than 14 years. Paul's body is now kept in a mortuary in Al Qusais. His wife said the body will be repatriated on Sunday to his home city of Bengaluru, the report said.

...
Tags: jumeirah beach, drowning
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

According to Amnesty International, more than 750,000 Rohingya refugees, mostly women and children, fled Myanmar and crossed into Bangladesh after Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community in August 2017. (Photo: ANI)

Rohingya crisis can destabilise region if not solved: Bangladesh President

Modi visited Israel in July 2017, the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 70 years. (Photo: File)

India-Israel ties in 'upward trajectory' courtesy Modi-Bibi equation: Indian envoy

After the initial investigation, the body was shifted to the forensic department at 6 pm for an autopsy. (Photo: Representational)

Kerala boy in UAE falls asleep in school bus, dies: report

Flights in and out of Newark were delayed for about an hour while passengers deplaned and the aircraft was moved, the FAA said, adding that its investigators were en route to the airport. (Representational Image)

New York-area airport briefly closed after plane lands on flat tires



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Putin celebrates close friend China prez Xi’s 66th birthday, gifts ice cream

State television showed pictures of Xi and Putin holding up champagne glasses to toast Xi's birthday at the hotel he is staying at in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, where they are both attending a regional summit. (Photo: AFP)
 

It's a work in progress, says Taapsee Pannu on becoming a Bollywood star

Taapsee Pannu.
 

PM Modi's animated avatar demonstrates Bhujangasana ahead of Yoga day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday posted an instructional video of the yoga pose Bhujangasana, also called cobra pose. (Photo: ANI)
 

Rajasthan beauty crowned Miss India 2019

Rajasthan beauty Suman Rao. (Photo: Instagram)
 

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.
 

Different stroke: Couple adopts child with Down Syndrome

For Kavita (left) and Himanshu (right), different is beautiful. They adopted a baby (centre) with Down Syndrome. (Photo: Instagram/ extrachromieveda)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Kerala boy in UAE falls asleep in school bus, dies: report

After the initial investigation, the body was shifted to the forensic department at 6 pm for an autopsy. (Photo: Representational)

Khashoggi's death very paiful, stop politically exploiting case: Saudi crown prince

Turkish officials were the first to report the murder and have continued to press Saudi Arabia for information on the whereabouts of his dismembered body. (Photo: File)

Israeli jets hit Gaza after rocket fire into Sderot on Jewish Sabbath

The seminary, in the town of Sderot, was empty at the time of the rocket attack as students had left to return to their homes elsewhere to celebrate the Jewish Sabbath, which begins on Friday with their families. (Photo: AP)

Imran Khan breaks diplomatic protocol at SCO summit

During a meeting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the sidelines of the summit, Khan spoke to Salman's interpreter and walked off before the message could be translated to the king. (Photo: FIle)

2 oil tankers 'attacked' in Oman, reports of blast on one

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker was carrying a cargo of ethanol from Qatar to Taiwan, official news agency IRNA reported. (Photo: Representational Image).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham