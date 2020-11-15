The Indian Premier League 2020

World, Middle East

UAE grants 10-year golden residency visa to more professionals

PTI
Published Nov 15, 2020, 11:05 pm IST
Updated Nov 15, 2020, 11:05 pm IST
The decision aims to attract and retain experts and talented professionals from various fields and scientific disciplines, the report said
The golden visa will also be granted to holders of specialised degrees in artificial intelligence, big data, or epidemiology and virology in addition to the UAE high school top graduates along with their families, the Gulf News reported
Dubai: The UAE on Sunday approved the issuance of a 10-year golden visa for more professionals, including PhD holders, physicians, engineers as well as graduates from certain universities, in a bid to keep the talented people and great minds in the Gulf country and help in nation-building.

Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum made the major announcement in a series of tweets.

 

"Brothers and sisters, we approved today a decision to grant the 10-year golden visa to residents in the following categories: all PHD holders, all physicians, engineers in the fields of computer engineering, electronics, programming, electricity and biotechnology, graduates from UAE accredited universities who scored Grade Point Average, GPA, of 3.8 and above," he said in a tweet.

The golden visa will also be granted to holders of specialised degrees in artificial intelligence, big data, or epidemiology and virology in addition to the UAE high school top graduates along with their families, the Gulf News reported.

 

"This is the first batch and it will be followed by other categories. We want talented people and great minds to stay in the UAE and join us in the process of development and achievements," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

The decision, which was approved by the UAE Cabinet, aims to attract and retain experts and talented professionals from various fields and scientific disciplines, the report said.

The changes will take place from December 1, 2020.

In addition to the dynamic lifestyle and safety that are considered main characteristics of life in the UAE, Golden Residency holders and their families will be offered a 10-year residency visa.

 

The new Golden Residency categories expand the programme to further encourage innovation, creativity and applied research, adding to the appeal of a career in the Emirates for the world's brightest minds, the report added.

Tags: uae golden visa


