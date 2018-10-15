search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Middle East

Turkish President Erdogan, Saudi king discuss case of missing journalist

AFP
Published Oct 15, 2018, 11:42 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2018, 11:42 am IST
The leaders discussed 'issue of shedding light' on Jamal Khashoggi case and emphasised the 'importance of creating a joint working group'.
Khashoggi has been missing since he stepped inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. (Photo: AP)
 Khashoggi has been missing since he stepped inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. (Photo: AP)

Ankara: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi King Salman discussed the case of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi in their first telephone talks on the controversy, both sides said.

Erdogan and Salman discussed "the issue of shedding light on the case of Jamal Khashoggi" and also emphasised the "importance of creating a joint working group within the framework of the investigation," said a Turkish presidential source, who asked not to be named.

 

Ankara had previously said a working group would be set up in line with a Saudi proposal. But few details have emerged over how this will function.

The Saudi foreign ministry said Salman affirmed his country's "solid" relations with Turkey in the phone call with Erdogan. The king phoned Erdogan "to thank the president for welcoming the kingdom's proposal to form a joint working group to discuss the disappearance of Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi".

Salman emphasised the importance of the Turkey-Saudi relationship and said no-one should be able to "undermine the strength of this relationship", it added.

Khashoggi has been missing since he stepped inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Turkish officials say they believe he was killed inside the consulate and macabre claims have been published in Turkish media. But Saudi Arabia strongly rejects he was killed inside the mission.

Erdogan, meanwhile, has behaved cautiously in the controversy, expressing concern but stopping short of directly accusing Riyadh. 

Tags: jamal khashoggi, president recep tayyip erdogan, king salman
Location: Turkey, Ankara




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what Stephen Hawking's final fear was

Hawking, who died aged in March, left a collection of works on “the big questions” to be included in a book which will be published on Tuesday.
 

Find out more: India equal Australia’s record with Test series win vs West Indies

This was India’s third consecutive Test win at home inside three days. (Photo: PTI)
 

Ravi Shastri on Prithvi Shaw: There is a bit of Tendulkar, Sehwag and Lara in him

"He (Prithvi Shaw) is born to play cricket. He has been playing since the age of eight in the maidans of Mumbai. You can see all that hardwork showing. He is a spectator's delight. There is a bit of Sachin there, a bit of Viru in him and when he walks - there is a bit of Lara as well," Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri said. (Photo: AP)
 

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle arrive in Australia for first overseas tour

In this image made from video, Britain's Prince Harry, center right, and his wife Meghan, center left, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, approach a car at an airport in Sydney, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

6 sixes and 12-ball 50! Hazratullah Zazai does a Yuvi in Afghan Premier League; watch

The 20-year-old batsman Hazratullah Zazai blasted left-arm spinner Abdullah Mazari for six sixes in one over on his way to tying the mark for the fastest half-century in T20 cricket. (Photo: Twitter / APLT20official)
 

Durga Puja 2018: Slice of China at Kolkata puja pandal

Five artisans were sent to Yunnan province by the puja committee of B J Block, Salt Lake, a few months ago to learn about the art, culture and way of life of the people there. (Representational Image/ PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Photos surface of 15-member assassination squad who may have killed Jamal Khashoggi

Khashoggi had written a series of columns for the Washington Post that were critical of Saudi Arabia's assertive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has led a widely publicized drive to reform the Sunni monarchy but has also presided over the arrests of activists and businessmen. (Photo: AFP)

Saudi Arabia arrests man for posting ‘offensive breakfast video’ with woman

The footage, which sparked outrage on social media in the ultra-conservative kingdom, showed the pair sharing a meal at a desk. (Representational Image)

Iraq Instagram model shot dead in car

The interior ministry opened a probe into Thursday’s murder of the 22-year-old who suffered “three fatal bullet wounds” as she drove through the capital’s Camp Sarah district.

Iran, Syria sign deal for military cooperation: reports

Iranian defence minister Amir Hatami (L) meeting with his Syrian counterpart Abdullah Ayoub (R) in the capital Damascus. Iran and Syria signed a deal for military cooperation in a meeting between the defence ministers of the two countries in Damascus, Iranian media reported on Monday. (Photo: AFP)

Indian oil tanker suffers explosion off Oman, 3 crew missing

The Shipping Corporation of India says the explosion struck the MT Desh Vaibhav on Tuesday in the Gulf of Oman while it was en route to Fujairah on the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates.(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham