Cricket World Cup 2019

World Middle East 15 Jun 2019 Tanker blasts in Gul ...
World, Middle East

Tanker blasts in Gulf of Oman: US ‘shows’ Iran link

AGENCIES
Published Jun 15, 2019, 3:27 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2019, 3:27 am IST
Iran dismisses charges as ‘baseless’ with fears rising on conflict in strategically key waterway.
A picture obtained by AFP from Iranian news agency Tasnim on Friday shows what they say are some of the crew of the oil tankers which were involved in suspected attacks in the Gulf of Oman, after they were reportedly rescued by the Iranian navy on Thursday at the Iranian southern port town of Jask. (Photo: AFP)
 A picture obtained by AFP from Iranian news agency Tasnim on Friday shows what they say are some of the crew of the oil tankers which were involved in suspected attacks in the Gulf of Oman, after they were reportedly rescued by the Iranian navy on Thursday at the Iranian southern port town of Jask. (Photo: AFP)

Dubai: Iran dismissed as “baseless” on Friday US accusations it executed twin attacks that left two tankers ablaze in the Gulf of Oman, raising fears of conflict in the strategically vital waterway.

China called for all sides to “resolve the conflict through dialogue” as oil prices jumped, while the European Union and the United Nations called for restraint.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Washington would defend its regional interests after US Central Command blamed Iranian forces for the attacks — the second in a month in the strategic shipping lane.

 

This grab taken from a video released by the US Central Command (USCENTCOM) on Friday, reportedly shows an Iranian navy patrol boat in the Gulf of Oman approaching the Japanese operated methanol tanker Kokuka Courageous and removing an unexploded mine. (Photo: AFP)This grab taken from a video released by the US Central Command (USCENTCOM) on Friday, reportedly shows an Iranian navy patrol boat in the Gulf of Oman approaching the Japanese operated methanol tanker Kokuka Courageous and removing an unexploded mine. (Photo: AFP)

CENTCOM released grainy black-and-white video it said showed crew members of an Iranian patrol boat removing an “unexploded limpet mine” from the hull of Japanese-owned tanker Kokuka Courageous.

No proxy group could be responsible, Pompeo said. But foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that the US had “immediately jumped to make allegations against Iran without a shred of factual or circumstantial evidence”.
He accused Washington of seeking to “sabotage diplomacy” as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Iran. One of the targeted vessels is owned by a Japanese company while the other was Norwegian-operated.

“It is a serious case which threatens our country’s peace and stability,” Japan’s foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that the straits where the incidents ocurred were “vital for our country’s energy security”.

With tensions spiralling between Iran and the US, the European Union called for “maximum restraint” and UN chief Antonio Guterres warned against a Gulf confrontation. But Iran labelled the attacks “suspicious,” as its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rebuffed overtures by Abe to open talks with US President Donald Trump. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the US a “serious threat to global stability” as he attended an international forum in Kyrgyzstan.

“Over the last two years... using its economic, financial and military resources (it) has taken an aggressive approach,” he said. The two vessels, which were 10 nautical miles apart en route to Asia, were struck by explosions in the early daylight hours Thursday after passing through the Strait of Hormuz some 25 nautical miles off Iran’s southern coast.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday doubled down in accusing Iran of executing explosions on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, saying the incident had Iran “written all over it.” However, as US-Iranian tensions soared, Trump dismissed previous threats by Tehran that in case of conflict it could block the Hormuz Strait —a narrow seaway vital to the world’s oil supplies.

“They’re not going to be closing it,” he said in an interview to Fox News TV.
Speaking hours after the US military released grainy footage it said showed an Iranian patrol boat removing an “unexploded limpet mine” from one of the tankers, Trump said “Iran did do it.”

...
Tags: oil tanker blast, hassan rouhani


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Women whistle during a flashmob as part of a nation-wide women’s strike for wage parity, on Friday at the railway station in Lausanne. (Photo: AFP)

Swiss women hold protests for equal pay

In order to qualify for participating in the debate, candidates have to achieve 1 per cent in at least three qualified polls or receive campaign donations from 65,000 unique donors, including 200 donors each from 20 different states. (Photo: ANI)

Democrats name 20 presidential candidates for 1st debate

Zardari and his sister are two of the main accused in the money laundering scandal which utilised fake bank accounts to channel illegally gained funds out of Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pak anti-graft body arrests ex-Prez Zardari's sister in fake accounts case

China's ambassador to Britain, Liu Xiaoming, has rejected claims that Beijing was behind the extradition bill, telling the BBC that the ‘Beijing central government gave no instruction, no order. This amendment was initiated by the Hong Kong government.’ (Photo: AP)

Pressure mounts on Hong Kong leader over extradition plan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Have you ever dreamt of becoming ‘pakodawala’ after clearing 'GATE'?

Sagar Shah (Photo: Facebook/@sagar.shah.378)
 

'Premam' fame Anupama Parameswaran dating Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah?

Anupama Parameswaran and Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: Instagram)
 

This Pakistan-born fan gets match tickets from Dhoni since 2011

After arriving in Manchester, Bashir checked into Pakistan's team hotel where he met most of the squad members including captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. (Photo: PTI)
 

Maharashtra's six districts to be diesel-free, to be replaced with bio-CNG: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is looking after the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways along with Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, said that alternative sources of funding should be harnessed. (Photo: ANI)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Injured opener Shikhar Dhawan goes to gym; watch video

With a heavily bandaged left hand, Dhawan was seen doing lower body exercises in a short video posted by him on his Twitter page. (Photo:Screengrab)
 

World Blood Donor Day: Save lives, be a donor

Blood groups must be compatible for donation or else can lead to clotting of the blood and other health complications. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Gulf tanker attacks 'dangerous escalation': UAE

Gargash also condemned a Yemeni rebel missile attack which wounded 26 civilians at an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Israeli jets hit Gaza after rocket fire into Sderot on Jewish Sabbath

The seminary, in the town of Sderot, was empty at the time of the rocket attack as students had left to return to their homes elsewhere to celebrate the Jewish Sabbath, which begins on Friday with their families. (Photo: AP)

Imran Khan breaks diplomatic protocol at SCO summit

During a meeting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the sidelines of the summit, Khan spoke to Salman's interpreter and walked off before the message could be translated to the king. (Photo: FIle)

2 oil tankers 'attacked' in Oman, reports of blast on one

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker was carrying a cargo of ethanol from Qatar to Taiwan, official news agency IRNA reported. (Photo: Representational Image).

US Navy assisting 2 tankers targeted in Gulf of Oman

The latest incident comes after the US alleged that Iran used mines to attack four oil tankers off the nearby Emirati port of Fujairah last month. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham