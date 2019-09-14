World Middle East 14 Sep 2019 Drones hit two Saudi ...
World, Middle East

Drones hit two Saudi Arabia's Aramco oil facilities, oilfields

AP
Published Sep 14, 2019, 11:17 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2019, 11:17 am IST
Al-Qaida-claimed suicide bombers tried but failed to attack the oil complex in February 2006.
Drone attacks targeted two major Saudi Aramco processing facility and oilfield in eastern Saudi Arabia Saturday, the Interior Ministry said, sparking a huge fire at one of the sites before dawn. (Photo: File)
 Drone attacks targeted two major Saudi Aramco processing facility and oilfield in eastern Saudi Arabia Saturday, the Interior Ministry said, sparking a huge fire at one of the sites before dawn. (Photo: File)

Dubai: Drone attacks targeted two major Saudi Aramco processing facility and oilfield in eastern Saudi Arabia Saturday, the Interior Ministry said, sparking a huge fire at one of the sites before dawn. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes amid previous drone attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

It wasn’t clear if there were any injuries in the assault on the processing plant in Buqyaq and at the Khurais oil field. Online videos apparently shot in Buqyaq included the sound of gunfire in the background. Smoke rose over the skyline and glowing flames could be seen a distance away.

 

The fires began after the sites were “targeted by drones,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

Aramco did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press.

The company describes its Abqaiq oil processing facility in Buqyaq as “the largest crude oil stabilisation plant in the world.”

The facility processes sour crude oil into sweet crude, then later transports onto transshipment points on the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea. Estimates suggest it can process up to 7 million barrels of crude oil a day.

The plant has been targeted in the past by militants. Al-Qaida-claimed suicide bombers tried but failed to attack the oil complex in February 2006.

There was no immediate impact on global oil prices as markets were closed for the weekend across the world. Benchmark Brent crude had been trading at just above USD 60 a barrel.

Buqyaq is some 330 kilometers (205 miles) northeast of the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

...
Tags: drone, saudi, aramco, oilfield
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai


Latest From World

The chain's Washington branch was listed at number nine in the survey. (Photo: Twitter)

'Best in world': Donald Trump praises one of his hotels on Twitter

Under an agreement with the Transportation Department, the airline gets credit for USD 60,000 spent compensating passengers, and USD 120,000 will be waived if the airline avoids similar incidents for one year. (Photo: Representational)

US fines Japan Airlines USD 300,000 over long flight delays

Yet while Trump has physical stamina, even drawing energy from grueling press conferences and late-night TV binges, his verbal and Twitter pronouncements are if anything wackier than those of his rival. (Photo: File)

Energy saving light bulbs make me 'look orange', says Trump in presidential contest

The burial of Zimbabwe's founding president, President Robert Mugabe , will be delayed for at least a month until a special mausoleum can be built at a prominent spot at the national Heroes' Acre monument, the latest turn in a dramatic tussle between his family and the country's current leader, a once-trusted deputy who helped oust Mugabe from power. (Photo: AP)

Zimbabwe's Mugabe to be buried at new mausoleum in 30 days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Best in world': Donald Trump praises one of his hotels on Twitter

The chain's Washington branch was listed at number nine in the survey. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Should you skip the Mi Band 4?

The USP of the Mi Band 4 was its colour AMOLED screen that offered endless customisation, and it's six-axis sensor setup that offered pretty much twice the accuracy in all its tracking abilities.
 

Gorgeous new Apple iPhone SE2 trailer released

The iPhone SE2 concept is a re-imagined iPhone SE with updated specifications.
 

MP: Human chain to rescue 2 people washed away in an overflowing stream

One person was rescued by the locals while search operation for another person is underway. (Photo: ANI)
 

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's hot beach picture is new topic of memes; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli meme. (Photo: Twitter)
 

iPhone 11 actual Indian prices revealed

The iPhone 11 series consists of trhee phones, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Saudi Arabia woman turns heads as she walks through mall without customary abaya

The 33-year-old human resources specialist strolled through a mall in central Riyadh last week wearing nothing but a burnt orange top over baggy trousers. (Photo: AFP)

Israel hits Gaza after rocket sirens force Benjamin Netanyahu off stage

Hours earlier, bodyguards rushed Netanyahu to shelter in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod when the sirens sounded during a Tuesday evening rally. (Photo: File)

'Will continue to put pressure': US on those who purchase Iranian oil

Since ditching the nuclear deal, calling it skewed to Iran's advantage, Trump has reimposed sanctions to strangle its vital oil trade and force Tehran to accept stricter limits on its nuclear activity, curb its ballistic missile programme and end its support for proxy forces around the Middle East. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump’s tweets on calling off peace talks ‘unbelievable’, says Taliban

The US has been negotiating with the Taliban in the last few months at Doha despite the group’s reluctance to hold direct talks with the Afghan government, which it views as a US puppet. (Photo: AP)

Saudi king names son Abdulaziz as new energy minister

Prince Abdulaziz is a longstanding member of the No. 1 crude exporter's delegation to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), with decades of experience in the oil sector, Al Jazeera reported. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham