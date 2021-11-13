World Middle East 13 Nov 2021 Taliban ban arbitrar ...
Taliban ban arbitrary military operations, courts

ANI
Published Nov 13, 2021, 7:11 pm IST
Updated Nov 13, 2021, 7:11 pm IST
The Taliban affiliates have been ordered to take action against those who violate the ban
 People as impersonating as the Taliban affiliates and annoying citizens will be identified and punished, according to the commission. (AFP Photo)

Kabul: The Taliban's Purification Commission has ordered a ban on arbitrary military operations and courts, sending a stern warning to the violators.

Members of the Commission on Friday gathered at the previous Afghan parliament emphasised good behaviour of the Taliban fighters as vital and added that tens of those who ill-treated people were either punished or dissolved, reported Khaama Press.

 

Stating that no one is allowed to abuse or beat the former security personnel, the commission said that culprits will be brought to justice.

People as impersonating as the Taliban affiliates and annoying citizens will be identified and punished, according to the commission.

It has also banned arbitrary courts countrywide. The Taliban affiliates have been ordered to take action against those who violate the ban.

The commission is set to be aimed at the purifying the Taliban formation and identifying and dissolving those who mistreat people and do not abide by rules, according to Khaama Press.

 

Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul


