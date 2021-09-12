World Middle East 12 Sep 2021 Taliban allows women ...
Taliban allows women to study — but there's a condition to it

AP
Published Sep 12, 2021, 1:52 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2021, 1:52 pm IST
The classrooms will have no men and Islamic dress is compulsory
A student sits inside a classroom after private universities reopened in Kabul. (Photo: AFP)
 A student sits inside a classroom after private universities reopened in Kabul. (Photo: AFP)

Kabul: Women in Afghanistan can continue to study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but classrooms will be gender-segregated and Islamic dress is compulsory, the higher education minister in the new Taliban government said Sunday.

The minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, laid out the new policies at a news conference, several days after Afghanistan’s new rulers formed an all-male government.

 

The world has been watching closely to see to what extent the Taliban might act differently from their first time in power, in the late 1990s. During that era, girls and women were denied an education, and were excluded from public life.

The Taliban have suggested they have changed, including in their attitudes toward women. However, they have used violence in recent days against women protesters demanding equal rights.

Haqqani said the Taliban did not want to turn the clock back 20 years. “We will start building on what exists today,” he said.

 

However, female university students will face restrictions under the Taliban, including a compulsory dress code. Haqqani said hijabs will be mandatory but did not specify if this meant compulsory headscarves or also compulsory face coverings.

Gender segregation will also be enforced, he said. “We will not allow boys and girls to study together,” he said. “We will not allow co-education.”

Haqqani said the subjects being taught in universities would also be reviewed but did not elaborate. The Taliban, who subscribe to a harsh interpretation of Islam, have banned music and art during their previous time in power.

 

Tags: afghanistan crisis, taliban takeover
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul


