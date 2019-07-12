Cricket World Cup 2019

World Middle East 12 Jul 2019 'Dangerous game ...
World, Middle East

'Dangerous game': Iran calls on Britain to release seized oil tanker immediately

REUTERS
Published Jul 12, 2019, 3:41 pm IST
Updated Jul 12, 2019, 4:03 pm IST
Iran has warned of reciprocal measures if the tanker is not released.
Britain said on Thursday that three Iranian vessels tried to block a British-owned tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which controls the flow of Middle East oil to the world, but backed off when confronted by a Royal Navy warship. (Photo: File)
 Britain said on Thursday that three Iranian vessels tried to block a British-owned tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which controls the flow of Middle East oil to the world, but backed off when confronted by a Royal Navy warship. (Photo: File)

Dubai: Iran called on Britain on Friday to immediately release an oil tanker that British Royal Marines seized last week on suspicion it was breaking European sanctions by taking oil to Syria, a foreign ministry spokesman told state news agency IRNA.

"This is a dangerous game and has consequences ... the legal pretexts for the capture are not valid ... the release of the tanker is in all countries' interest," the spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said. Iran has warned of reciprocal measures if the tanker is not released.

 

Britain said on Thursday that three Iranian vessels tried to block a British-owned tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which controls the flow of Middle East oil to the world, but backed off when confronted by a Royal Navy warship.

Iran denied that its vessels had done any such thing.

Tension between Iran and the West has increased a week after Britain seized the tanker and London said the British Heritage, operated by oil company BP, had been approached in the strait between Iran and the Arabian peninsula.

Mousavi accused Britain of seizing the tanker under US pressure. "Such illegal measures could increase tensions in the Persian Gulf," he told IRNA. For decades, Shi'ite-led Iran and its US-backed Sunni Gulf Arab rivals have been locked in proxy battles for predominance in the Middle East, from Syria to Yemen.

Britain is among European parties to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers, which President Donald Trump pulled out of it last year, reimposing sanctions on Tehran. Washington tightened sanctions from the start of May, ordering all countries and companies to halt imports of Iranian oil or be banished from the global financial system.

In retaliation to Washington's mounting pressure, Iran has decreased its commitments to the nuclear pact, in defiance of a warning by European countries. The United States, Iran's long time foe, blames Tehran for a series of attacks on shipping in the world's most important oil artery since mid-May, accusations Tehran rejects.

The capture of the Iranian tanker comes at a time of sharply increased US-Iranian confrontation in recent weeks. Washington has also dispatched extra troops to the region to counter what it describes as Iranian threats.

"Foreign powers should leave the region because Iran and other regional countries are capable of securing the regional security," Mousavi said. "Iran has repeatedly expressed its readiness to hold talks with its neighbours to resolve disputes," he added.

...
Tags: british royal marines, strait of hormuz, middle east, 2015 iran nuclear deal, donald trump
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Pakistan has also expanded its outreach to other countries. (Photo: File)

Need to maintain strong military ties with Pakistan: US General

A National Weather Service satellite photo showing smoke hanging over the island was posted on local media and social media sites. (Photo: Representative Image/AFP)

Tourists, residents evacuated as wildfire spreads at Hawaii's Maui Island

Biden has strongly criticised President Donald Trump’s erratic policies. (Photo: AP)

US needs to reach out to India, Asian nations to strengthen ties beyond Europe: Biden

China has signed up for strict UN sanctions following North Korea's repeated missile and nuclear tests but has also suggested sanctions could be eased to reward North Korea for good behaviour. (Photo: File)

China says Xi urged Trump to ease sanctions on North Korea during G-20 meet



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now, non-Muslim tourists to get free 30-day liquor licence in Dubai

Visitors are informed to visit any MMI alcohol retail outlet with their passport and sign a form affirming that the buyer is a tourist.
 

Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde blessed with baby girl; the actor shares first glimpse

Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu: Man beaten mercilessly with rods for consuming beef soup

Mohammed Faizan was stabbed and attacked with rods. (Photo: FB)
 

Priyanka Chopra the only 'desi girl', no one can take her place: Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra.
 

India prepares to land rover on moon in global space race

The Indian Space Research Organization plans to launch a spacecraft using home grown technology on Monday, and it is scheduled to touch down on the moon September 6 or 7. (Representational Image)
 

In a first, Punjab hospital opens mobile de-addiction centre

The mobile de-addiction centre is treating patients who are addicted to using their smartphones. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Over 5,500 people injured, 1,048 killed due to infighting in Tripoli: WHO

The east-based Libyan National Army -- led by Khalifa Haftar -- waged an attack on the Tripoli-based and UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in a bid to take control of the region in April. (Photo: AP | Representational)

UAE's Sharjah issues first gold card permanent residency to Indian expat

Unlike the long-term visa of 5-10 years for businessmen and talented individuals, the gold card gives permanent residency of the UAE to the holder. (Photo: Twitter | @KingstonGroup)

UAE moves to a 'peace first' strategy in war torn Yemen

UAE troops fighting the Huthis have

Iran passes uranium cap set by 2015 deal

IAEA has scheduled a meeting on Iran for July 10. (Photo: AP)

Southwest Iran hit by 5.7 magnitude earthquake

Representative image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham