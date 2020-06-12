79th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

287,166

8,852

Recovered

140,979

5,129

Deaths

8,107

241

Maharashtra94041445163438 Tamil Nadu3684119333326 Delhi3281012245984 Gujarat21554147431347 Uttar Pradesh116106971321 Rajasthan116008569259 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal93283779432 Karnataka6041286269 Bihar5698293434 Andhra Pradesh5247286978 Haryana5209180745 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana41111817156 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala216290518 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
World Middle East 12 Jun 2020 Bomb explosion in Ka ...
World, Middle East

Bomb explosion in Kabul mosque kills at least 4 people

PTI
Published Jun 12, 2020, 3:36 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2020, 3:36 pm IST
Violence has spiked in recent weeks in Afghanistan with most of the attacks claimed by the Islamic State group affiliate
Police block off a road near the site of a bomb attack, Friday, June 12, 2020, in Kabul. (AP)
 Police block off a road near the site of a bomb attack, Friday, June 12, 2020, in Kabul. (AP)

Kabul: A bomb exploded Friday inside a mosque in west Kabul killing at least four people and wounding an unknown number of others, an Afghan government official said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian had no additional details about the explosion in Afghanistan's capital.

 

Violence has spiked in recent weeks in Afghanistan with most of the attacks claimed by the Islamic State group affiliate.

Earlier this month, an IS suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Kabul killing the prayer leader and wounding eight others.

The United States blamed the IS affiliate for a horrific attack last month on a maternity hospital in the capital that killed 24 people, including two infants and several new mothers.

Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was in the region earlier this week trying to resuscitate a U.S. peace deal with the Taliban which it is expected would eventually enlist the insurgent group in the fight against the IS affiliate.

...
Tags: bomb explosion, kabul, khalizad, taliban, isis
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul


Latest From World

In this July 31, 1980, file photo, Rhodesians beat a statue as they celebrate the removal of Rhodesia's founder, Cecil Rhodes, after Rhodesia, became independent in April, ending nine decades of British colonial rule and becoming Zimbabwe. (AP)

Pulling down statues of racists? Africa’s done it for years

A damaged Christopher Columbus statue stands in a waterfront park near the city's traditionally Italian North End neighborhood, in Boston, USA. (AP)

Not set in stone: Statues fall as Europe reexamines its past

US President Donald Trump (R) gestures as he meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit in 2018. (AFP)

North Korea says little reason to maintain ties with Trump

An ambulance is parked at Arizona General Hospital shown in Laveen, Ariz., as Arizona hospitals that are expected to be able to treat new cases of coronavirus without going into crisis mode were above 80% capacity Tuesday, a milestone that should trigger an automatic stop to elective surgeries at affected hospitals. (AP)

Fears of second wave of virus outbreak rise in US



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Israel police kill Palestinian mistaken for carrying weapons

Israeli soldiers patrol roads. (AP)

Turkish mosques reopen for mass prayers

Ali Erbas, the head of Turkey's highest religious authority prays in front of worshippers wearing protective facemasks maintaining the required social distance during the Friday prayer in The Fatih Mosque in Istanbul. (AFP)

Israel looks to export its coronavirus coping skills

Ethiopian Jewish immigrants making their Aliyah (Immigration to Israel) in protective gear amid the COVID-19 pandemic, wave Israeli flags as they step off a plane at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, east of Tel Aviv. (AFP)

Turkey resumes intercity train services as coronavirus curbs ease

A man wipes the face of a Turkish soldier wearing a face mask for protection against the new coronavirus. (AP)

Netanyahu first sitting prime minister to face criminal charges in Israel

A handout picture released by the Israeli Knesset (parliament) spokesperson's office on May 17, 2020, shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attending a parliamentary session in Jerusalem ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government. (Via AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham