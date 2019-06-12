Cricket World Cup 2019

World Middle East 12 Jun 2019 Iran releases Lebane ...
World, Middle East

Iran releases Lebanese businessman convicted of spying after 4 years

ANI
Published Jun 12, 2019, 9:23 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2019, 9:23 am IST
Zakka, an information technology expert, had disappeared while he was attending a conference in Tehran in 2015.
'The campaign for my release started in Lebanon, developed in Lebanon, and ended in Lebanon,' Zakka said, adding that he would not divulge into details regarding his 'kidnapping, detention, and false accusations.' (Photo: ANI)
 'The campaign for my release started in Lebanon, developed in Lebanon, and ended in Lebanon,' Zakka said, adding that he would not divulge into details regarding his 'kidnapping, detention, and false accusations.' (Photo: ANI)

Tehran: Iran on Tuesday released a Lebanese businessman named Nizar Zakka who was imprisoned on charges of spying for the United States for nearly four years.

Zakka, who is a permanent US resident, arrived in Lebanon's capital Beirut after the Lebanese government had made a request for his release.

 

Upon his arrival, Zakka met President Michel Aoun and security chief Abbas Ibrahim at Baabda Palace, the official residence of the Lebanon President, Al Jazeera reported.

Zakka, who is an information technology expert, had disappeared while he was attending a conference in Tehran in 2015. Subsequently, he was arrested and sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment on charges of espionage.

The businessman thanked the Lebanese government and his family for securing his release.

"The campaign for my release started in Lebanon, developed in Lebanon, and ended in Lebanon," he said, adding that he would not divulge into details regarding his "kidnapping, detention, and false accusations".

According to Zakka's lawyer, the businessman was arrested while on his way to the airport to return to Beirut. He was shifted to Evin prison and was kept in solitary confinement for nearly a year.

In 2016, Zakka was ordered to cough up USD 4.2 million for espionage, apart from the 10-year prison sentence awarded to him.

Zakka's family, who was campaigning for his release, had alleged that he went on hunger strike several times and was tortured.

Zakka's Lebanese lawyer Sarah Fallah had claimed that she was not allowed to meet her client by Iranian authorities.

The US, which has called for Zakka's release in the past, responded positively to the development.

"It is without a doubt a great day for Mr Zakka, his family, and all those who have supported him during his unlawful imprisonment," a State Department spokeswoman said.

"We hope that Mr Zakka's release is a positive sign for American detainees in Iran," she said.

Zakka's release by the Iranian government comes amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran after the former pulled out from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or the historic 2015 nuclear deal last year.

The US has slapped sanctions on Iran, citing the latter's support to state-sponsored terrorism. Tehran, on the other hand, said it would retaliate "strongly" and has accused Washington of indulging in "economic terrorism."

...
Tags: iran, spy, fugitive, us, zakka, solitary confinement
Location: Iran, Teheran, Teheran


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Modi has already been denied bail at three previous attempts at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, as the judge ruled there was substantial risk that he would fail to surrender and deemed the bail security offered as insufficient. (Photo: File)

Hearing of Nirav Modi bail plea concludes, final decision today

Pompeo will travel to Osaka to participate in the G20 Leaders' Summit, the first such gathering hosted by Japan. (Photo: File)

Pompeo to meet Modi, Jaishankar to discuss ambitious agenda for bilateral partnership

Haqqani explained that Pakistan inherited one-third of British India's army, which had originally been raised for the Second World War. (Photo: File)

Global respectability behind talks with India, says former Pak envoy

Asif Ali Zardari

Asif Ali Zardari sent to 10-day remand



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Third-party car insurance prices to go up from June 16

Price hike of Rs 222 (12 per cent) for cars displacing less than 1000cc.
 

Take home pizza for free by just following this rule; find out here

To get free pizza, a group of at least four people have to eat pizza at the restaurant. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: 'Dobby the elf' captured on security camera, video goes viral

This 'elf' video has garnered nearly 10 million views on Facebook alone. (Photo: Facebook screengrab | @vivian.gomez.35977)
 

ICC CWC'19: Anushka hails Virat Kohli's on-field act, calls him as 'benevolent man'

Virat’s gesture melted the hearts of his fans, including his wife Anushka. Following Kohli’s gestures, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Actor shared the good news on her Instagram story. (Photo: Twitter)
 

IndiGo announces special summer sale, fares start as low as Rs 999

IndiGo has around 50 per cent share of the domestic passenger market, according to data of Indian aviation regulator DGCA.
 

Kylie Jenner and Stassie's twinning bikini picture will make your jaw drop

Kylie Jenner with Stassie. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

EU should resist 'economic terrorism' committed by US against Iran: Rouhani

He made the comments during a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Tehran. (Photo: ANI)

European woman poses as victim of failed marriage, collects USD 50k, in 17 days

The Dubai police, however, did not disclose the woman's nationality or age. (Photo: Representational)

50-year-old Kerala man stabbed to death in Israel, roommate injured

An initial investigation by police revealed that a quarrel broke out among the tenants during which two of them were stabbed in their upper bodies, sustaining severe and moderate injuries. (Representational Image)

Sudan police fire tear gas as civil disobedience campaign begins

The Sudanese Professionals Association said the movement will end only after the military rulers, who took over after Bashir's ouster two months ago, transfer power to a civilian government. (Photo: AP)

Iran denounces latest US sanctions targetting petrochemical sector

Washington also recently announced that no fresh sanction waivers will be issued for Iranian oil imports to eight countries, including India. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham