World Middle East 12 Jan 2020 Iran’s missile ...
World, Middle East

Iran’s missile shootdown of Ukraine plane triggers protests in Tehran

AFP
Published Jan 12, 2020, 8:57 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2020, 8:57 am IST
Students denounce authorities for initially lying about missile hit on passenger plane
Iranians light candles at the Amir Kabir University in Tehran for the victims of the missile shootdown of an Ukraine International Airlines flight, on January 11, 2020. (AFP)
 Iranians light candles at the Amir Kabir University in Tehran for the victims of the missile shootdown of an Ukraine International Airlines flight, on January 11, 2020. (AFP)

Tehran: Iranian police dispersed students chanting “radical” slogans during a Saturday gathering in Tehran to honour the 176 people killed when an Ukrainian airliner was mistakenly shot down, Fars news agency reported.

AFP correspondents said hundreds of students gathered early in the evening at Amir Kabir University, in downtown Tehran, to pay respects to those killed in the air disaster. The tribute later turned into an angry demonstration.

 

The students chanted slogans denouncing "liars" and demanded the resignation and prosecution of those responsible for downing the plane and allegedly covering up the accidental action.

Iran said Saturday that the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 was “unintentionally” shot down on Wednesday shortly after taking off from Tehran's main airport. All 176 people on board died, mostly Iranians and Canadians, many of whom were students.

Fars, which is close to conservatives, said the protesting students chanted “destructive” and “radical” slogans. The news agency said some of the students tore down posters of Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian general killed on January 3 in a US drone strike on Baghdad.

Fars published pictures of demonstrators gathered around a ring of candles during the tribute and a picture of a torn poster bearing the image of a smiling Soleimani. It said that police "dispersed" them as they left the university and blocked streets, causing a traffic jam.

In an extremely unusual move, state television mentioned the protest, reporting that the students shouted "anti-regime" slogans.

A video purportedly of the protest circulated online showing police firing tear gas at protesters and a man getting up after apparently being hit in the leg by a projectile. It was not possible to verify the location of the video, or when it was filmed.

Iran's acknowledgement on Saturday that the plane had been shot down in error came after officials had for days categorically denied Western claims that it had been struck by a missile. The aerospace commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards accepted full responsibility.

But Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh said the missile operator acted independently, shooting down the Boeing 737 after mistaking it for a "cruise missile".

...
Tags: ukraine international airlines, iran protests, iran-us tensions, ukraine plane shootdown


Latest From World

U.S. president Donald Trump demanded that “the government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people.

Trump warns Iran against 'massacre' as Tehran students protest jetliner shootdown

In this photo taken on January 8, 2020 rescue teams are seen at the scene of a Ukrainian airliner that was shot down by an Iran missile. (AFP)

I wish I were dead: Iran general takes responsibility for Ukraine plane shootdown

File photo shows Kim meeting Trump

We have been deceived by the US: North Korea

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington. AP photo

Pelosi to send impeachment to Senate for historic trial



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

I wish I were dead: Iran general takes responsibility for Ukraine plane shootdown

In this photo taken on January 8, 2020 rescue teams are seen at the scene of a Ukrainian airliner that was shot down by an Iran missile. (AFP)

Khamenei offers sympathies to families of Ukraine crash victims

File photo shows debris at the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr southwest of Tehran, Iran. AP photo

Ukraine airline chief says he never believed airline caused Iran crash

Ukrainian Minister for foreign affairs Vadym Prystayko said that he and the president met US Embassy officials and obtained important data about the crash. AP photo

Sultan of Oman, 79, who ruled country since 1970, dies

Oman's ailing Sultan Qaboos bin Said, one of the Middle East's longest serving rulers who maintained the country's neutrality in regional struggles, died on Friday and the Gulf state's high military council began the process to choose his successor. (Photo: ANI)

Iran now admits to shooting down Ukrainian aircraft, terms it human error

File picture shows rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. AP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham