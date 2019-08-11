World Asia 11 Aug 2019 Samjhuata, Thar trai ...
World, Asia

Samjhuata, Thar trains won't operate till I am in charge of railways: Pak minister

ANI
Published Aug 11, 2019, 12:34 pm IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 12:36 pm IST
He said the rakes being used for the Samjhauta and Thar Express would now be utilised for trains in his country, Dawn reported.
The decision to suspend the two trains follows Islamabad's other moves to remonstrate, including suspending bilateral trade and downgrading of diplomatic relations. (Photo: ANI)
 The decision to suspend the two trains follows Islamabad's other moves to remonstrate, including suspending bilateral trade and downgrading of diplomatic relations. (Photo: ANI)

Islamabad: Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has rejected India's request to review the decision of closing down the operations of the Samjhauta and Thar Express trains, saying that the services will not resume till the time he holds the post.

"Though a final decision will be taken by the Foreign Office over the request to review the closure of the trains, I reject India's request. And till the time I remain the minister for railways, there would be no operation of the Samjhauta and Thar Express trains," he said at a press conference at the Pakistan Railways headquarters here on Saturday.

 

He said the rakes being used for the Samjhauta and Thar Express would now be utilised for trains in his country, Dawn reported.

A day after announcing the suspension of Samjhauta Express in the wake of the scrapping of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan on Friday said it will stop the Thar Express that connects Karachi and Jodhpur.

Ahmad had announced last week that the Thar Express will be shut down at 12:00 am on Friday while the Samjhauta Express will cease to run from Saturday.

The decision to suspend the two trains follows Islamabad's other moves to remonstrate, including suspending bilateral trade and downgrading of diplomatic relations.

Indian Railways on Thursday had clarified that the Samjhauta Express has not yet been suspended but Pakistan authorities refused to send their crew to India citing security concern. The train stood in the Wagah side of the border in Pakistan with around 110 passengers yesterday. An Indian engine brought the train from Wagah to Attari.

The Samjhauta Express is a bi-weekly train -- Thursday and Monday -- that runs between Delhi and Attari in India and Lahore in Pakistan since 1976 after the Simla Agreement between the two countries.

The last time the operation of the Samjhauta Express were suspended was on February 28, following the Pulwama terror attack by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed killing 40 CRPF jawans on February 14. But it was resumed shortly thereafter.

Calling its steps in Jammu and Kashmir an "entirely internal affair", India has rejected Pakistan's unilateral move to downgrade diplomatic ties and asked Islamabad to review the decision so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved.

...
Tags: pakistan railway minister, sheikh rashid ahmad, samjhauta express, thar express trains


Latest From World

China retaliated by lowering the value of the yuan and suspended purchases of US agricultural products. (Photo: File)

'China 'badly' wants to make deal with US,' says Trump

The SEC is located just outside Glasgow on the banks of the River Clyde. (Photo: ANI Representational)

Glasgow could host 2020 UN climate change summit

Aiming at promoting Hindi in the US, the Indian embassy in Washington will impart free Hindi classes to the students of the prestigious George Washington University here on popular demand. (Photo: File)

Indian embassy to impart free Hindi classes at US university

'The coalition targeted an area that poses a direct threat to one of the important sites of the legitimate government,' a coalition statement said. (Photo: Representational)

Saudi-led coalition launches strike against 'threat' to Yemen govt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bhumi Pednekar constructs hostel, new toilets for girls’ school in Chambal valley

Bhumi Pednekar.
 

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: NSA Doval on ground zero to assess Kashmir, interacts with locals in Anantnag

The NSA was also seen chiding a child on whether he was happy at schools being closed. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit recreate Pehla Pehla Pyaar after 25 years of HAHK

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Priyanka Chopra's film Paani wins National Award; Nick Jonas' reaction is unmissable

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Why Android is destroying Apple in smatphone design

The future is bright for Android! (Photo: Samsung Galaxy Zero concept AndroidLeo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

China demands Britain to stop 'meddling' in Hong Kong

China warned Britain to stop 'meddling' in Hong Kong, after a top British official called the international financial hub's leader to voice concern about protests that have rocked the city for two months. (Photo: File)

Will move UN Security Council with China’s ‘full support’: Pak on Kashmir

Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a press conference on Saturday. (Photo: File)

P is for protest: Hong Kong

Representational Image (Photo: AP)

13 dead, 16 missing as super Typhoon Lekima batters China

The typhoon brought torrential rain and heavy winds that knocked out power, downed thousands of trees and forced more than one million people out from their homes. (Photo: AFP)

Maryam's arrest 'distraction' by govt to hide 'failed' Kashmir policy: Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Friday accused the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of arresting his niece Maryam Nawaz as a tactic of 'distracting' others to hide its 'failed policy' on the Kashmir issue. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham