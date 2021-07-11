World Middle East 11 Jul 2021 India evacuates staf ...
World, Middle East

India evacuates staff from Kandahar as Taliban captures new areas

PTI
Published Jul 11, 2021, 11:20 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2021, 11:30 am IST
A special aircraft of the Indian Air Force was sent on Saturday to bring back the Indian diplomats, officials and other staff members
People's uprising loyal to Ata Mohammad Noor, chief of Jamiat-e-Islami and a powerful northern warlord, stand guard at their office in Mazar-e-Sharif north of Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)
 People's uprising loyal to Ata Mohammad Noor, chief of Jamiat-e-Islami and a powerful northern warlord, stand guard at their office in Mazar-e-Sharif north of Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)

New Delhi: India has pulled out around 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar in Afghanistan in view of the deteriorating security situation and the Taliban gaining control of new areas around the southern Afghan city, people familiar with the development said on Sunday.

A special aircraft of the Indian Air Force was sent on Saturday to bring back the Indian diplomats, officials and other staff members including a group of Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel, they said.

 

India's move to temporarily shut the consulate in Kandahar came in view of Taliban fighters rapidly seizing control of a number of key areas in the region as well as in western Afghanistan triggering huge security concerns.

On Tuesday, the Indian embassy in Kabul said there was no plan to close the embassy and the consulates in Kandahar and Mazar-e-Sharif.

Two days back, the Ministry of External said India was carefully monitoring the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the safety and security of Indian nationals.

 

"Our response will be calibrated accordingly," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing on Thursday.

Afghanistan witnessed a series of terror attacks in the last few weeks as the US looked to complete the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan by August-end, ending a nearly two-decade of its military presence in the war-ravaged country.

There were reports that at least two foreign missions in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh province, have closed their operation in view of escalating violence in the region.

 

Amid growing concerns in India over the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, Afghan Ambassador Farid Mamundzay on Tuesday briefed Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on the situation in Afghanistan.

The Indian embassy last week asked all Indians visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan to exercise the utmost caution with regard to their security and avoid all types of non-essential travel in view of rising incidents of violence in various parts of the country.

In an advisory, the embassy said the security situation in Afghanistan remains "dangerous" and that terror groups have carried out a series of complex attacks including targeting civilians, adding Indian nationals additionally face a "serious threat" of kidnapping.

 

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested nearly USD three billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

In March, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar visited India during which Jaishankar conveyed to him India's long-term commitment towards a peaceful, sovereign and stable Afghanistan.

...
Tags: mazar-e-sharif, taliban


Latest From World

A volunteer vaccinator prepares to administer a dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at a vaccine centre in the Swaminarayan School in Neasden, north London. (Photo: AP)

Pfizer pushes for third shot as variant drives global outbreaks

The flights have been suspended until further notice, the sultanate's official Twitter account for countering COVID-19 announced. (Representational image: AFP)

COVID-19: Oman suspends flights from 24 countries, including India, Pakistan

A Tokyo Metropolitan Government employee takes the Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shot at a newly opened vaccination center in the government building, July 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP /Eugene Hoshiko)

UN chief calls for global vaccination plan as COVID-19 death toll tops 4 million

Presidential guards patrol the entrance to the residence of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Haiti in upheaval: President Moise assassinated at home



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

'What was the point?' Afghans rue decades of war as U.S. quits Bagram

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier stands guard at Bagram Air Base, after all US and NATO troops left, some 70 Km north of Kabul. (Photo: AFP)

Israel's Lapid says he formed new coalition to unseat Netanyahu

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: AFP/File)

UAE suspends issuance of visiting visas to Pakistan, 11 other countries

The decision by the UAE authorities is

Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire to end bloody 11-day war

Lia Tal, 40, rushes with her children and partner to take shelter as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, In Ashdod, Israel, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP/Heidi Levine)

US wasted billions on cars, buildings in Afghanistan: Report

The agency said it reviewed USD 7.8 billion spent since 2008 on buildings and vehicles. Only USD 343.2 million worth of buildings and vehicles were maintained in good condition, said the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, which oversees American taxpayer money spent on the protracted conflict. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->