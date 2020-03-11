World Middle East 11 Mar 2020 Covid19: Death toll ...
World, Middle East

Covid19: Death toll in Iran climbs to 354 after 63 new fatalities

AFP
Published Mar 11, 2020, 5:06 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2020, 5:06 pm IST
The total number of confirmed cases rose to 9,000, officials said
Iranian firefighters disinfect streets and allies in southern Tehran to halt the wild spread of coronavirus. AFP Photo
 Iranian firefighters disinfect streets and allies in southern Tehran to halt the wild spread of coronavirus. AFP Photo

Tehran: Iran on Wednesday reported 63 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll since it announced the first deaths from the outbreak.

“Based on new lab results, we have identified 958 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 9,000,” health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

 

“Unfortunately in the past 24 hours, we have had reports of 63 deaths and overall 354 have lost their lives” to the virus, he added.

...
