World Middle East 11 Jan 2020 Iran now admits to s ...
World, Middle East

Iran now admits to shooting down Ukrainian aircraft, terms it human error

AFP / REUTERS
Published Jan 11, 2020, 11:06 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2020, 11:06 am IST
‘Human error’ blamed as admission comes after initial denials were contradicted by western allies’ intelligence
File picture shows rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. AP photo
 File picture shows rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. AP photo

Dubai:  A Ukrainian aircraft which crashed earlier this week in Iran had flown close to a sensitive military site belonging to the elite Revolutionary Guards and was shot down unintentionally due to human error, the Iranian military said in a statement read on state TV on Saturday.

The responsible parties would be referred to a judicial department within the military and held accountable, the statement said.

 

Those responsible for shooting down the Ukrainian jet in Tehran this week would “immediately” be brought before military justice, the general staff of the Iranian armed forces said Saturday.

“We assure you that by pursuing fundamental reforms in operational processes at the armed forces' level we will make it impossible to repeat such errors,” the general staff added in a press release.

All 176 people on board were killed in the crash. The Iranian military statement expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

The United States and Canada had said that the plane was shot down, a claim Iran had initially denied.

...
Tags: ukraine plane crash, iran


