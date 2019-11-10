World Middle East 10 Nov 2019 'Risk of terror ...
World, Middle East

'Risk of terrorist attacks...': Saudi Aramco prospectus gives few details on IPO size

REUTERS
Published Nov 10, 2019, 12:26 pm IST
Updated Nov 10, 2019, 12:39 pm IST
Sources have said the company could sell 1 per cent-2 per cent on the Saudi stock market in what could be the world's largest listing.
Saudi state oil giant Aramco will sell 0.5 per cent of its shares to individual retail investors and the government will have a lockup period of a year on further share sales after the initial public offering, its prospectus said on Saturday. (Photo: File)
  Saudi state oil giant Aramco will sell 0.5 per cent of its shares to individual retail investors and the government will have a lockup period of a year on further share sales after the initial public offering, its prospectus said on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Dubai: Saudi state oil giant Aramco will sell 0.5 per cent of its shares to individual retail investors and the government will have a lockup period of a year on further share sales after the initial public offering, its prospectus said on Saturday.

The more than 600-page prospectus did not include details of how much of the company would be floated in total or of any commitments from anchor investors.

 

Sources have said the company could sell 1 per cent-2 per cent on the Saudi stock market in what could be the world's largest listing.

Offering for the shares will begin on November 17, the prospectus said.

Aramco fired the starting gun on the initial public offering (IPO) on November 3 after a series of false starts. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seeking to raise billions of dollars to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil by investing in non-energy industries.

Among the risks highlighted in the prospectus were the potential for terrorist attacks and the potential for encountering antitrust legislation, as well as the right of the Saudi government to decide maximum crude output and direct Aramco to undertake projects outside its core business.

Aramco may also change its dividend policy without prior notice to its minority shareholders, it said.

Aramco's oil facilities were targeted on September 14 in unprecedented attacks that temporarily shut 5.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of output - more than 5 per cent of global oil supply.

LOCKUP PERIOD

The prospectus said the government will have a "statutory lockup period" for disposing of any shares after the listing for six months, and a contractual lockup period for 12 months.

Aramco cannot list additional shares for a period of six months after trading starts, and will also be restricted from issuing additional shares for 12 months.

The offering for institutional investors will begin on November 17 and end on December 4, while retail investors will be able to bid for the shares from November 17 to November 28, the prospectus said.

"Aramco IPO is an opportunity that shouldnt be missed, the largest company in the world....holding aramco shares is an absolute gain", a Saudi with a twitter handle named Abdulrahman wrote.

Aramco has been in talks with Gulf and Asian sovereign wealth funds and wealthy Saudi individuals to secure top investors of the IPO, but no anchor investor is yet to formally agree to a deal.

The Russia-China Investment Fund is working to attract Chinese investors for Aramco's planned IPO, the head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Thursday.

Bankers have told the Saudi government that investors will likely value the company at around USD 1.5 trillion, below the USD 2 trillion valuation touted by Prince Mohammed when he first floated the idea of an IPO nearly four years ago.

Initial hopes for a 5 per cent IPO on domestic and international bourses were dashed last year when the process was halted amid debate over where to list Aramco overseas.

Aramco said the timetable was delayed because it began a process to acquire a 70% stake in petrochemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp <2010.SE>.

The prospectus said Goldman Sachs was named as stabilizing agent for the deal.

Analysts from banks working on the Riyadh bourse have projected a wide valuation range between USD 1.2 trillion to USD 2.3 trillion.

At the top valuation of USD 2 billion, Aramco could potentially raise USD 40 billion, topping the record-breaking USD 25 billion raised by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba in 2014.

The valuation would be almost twice that of Microsoft, currently the world's most valuable listed company, and seven times that of Exxon Mobil Corp, the biggest listed oil major by market capitalisation.

"Due to its size and likely free float, Aramco should be eligible for fast-track inclusion in both the FTSE and MSCI Emerging Market indices within 10 days of the IPO," said Dominic Bokor-Ingram, senior portfolio manager, frontier markets, Fiera Capital (Europe).

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: saudi, aramco, iran, oil
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai


Latest From World

Ailing former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif may not travel to London on Sunday for treatment as the government delayed removal of his name from the no fly-list. (Photo: File)

Nawaz Sharif's London trip in doubt as his name figures in no-fly list

The Indian-American community on Saturday lauded the Supreme Court's historic verdict in the Ayodhya case, saying the decision in the decades-old land dispute is equally a victory for both Hindus and Muslims. (Photo: File)

Ayodhya verdict: Indian-Americans laud Supreme Court's decision

Sri Lanka's president has pardoned a death-row prisoner who murdered a Swedish teenager just a week before he leaves office, officials said Sunday, in a move that sparked national outrage. (Photo: File)

Anger in Lanka as President pardons killer who shattered Swedish teen’s skull into 64

Following US' pullout of its troops from northern Syria, Turkish armed forces launched an offensive into Syria on October 9 in a bid to drive Kurdish fighters out of the area to establish a safe zone along the Turkey-Syria border. (Photo: File)

Erdogan, Putin discuss Syria over phone, strong on 'Sochi Deal'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Iphones were offered to people’: shocking revelation on KPL match-fixing scandal

Predicting the future, Anil Kumble had hinted that the Karnataka Premier League could give a backdoor entry to people not passionate about cricket. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ayodhya verdict: Bollywood welcomes SC decision over Ram Janmabhoomi

Bollywood celebs react to Ayodhya verdict. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Canadian woman told her French not 'good enough' for Quebec residency

Emilie Dubois, 31, has lived in the mainly French-speaking province since 2012, completed her doctoral thesis at Laval University in Quebec City in French, started a small business in the province and even passed a language test. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla asks Tehseen Poonawala to smooch him

Sidharth Shukla and Tehseen Poonawala. (Photo: VOOT)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Iraqi forces kill several protesters in Baghdad, Basra

The demonstrators were trying to reach the Green Zone, which houses government offices and foreign embassies. (Photo: ANI)

Saudi king hosts CIA chief after spying on Twitter users charges

Saudi Arabia's King Salman hosted the Central Intelligence Agency's director Thursday, state media said, after three people were charged in the United States with spying on Twitter users critical of the royal family. (Photo: @SaudiEmbassyUSA)

Turkey captures dead ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's wife

The United States said Baghdadi killed himself in a tunnel. They started a communication campaign about this,

Turkey captures slain ISIS chief Baghdadi's sister during raid in Syria

The reclusive leader al-Baghdadi was known to be close to one of his brothers, known by his nom de guerre Abu Hamza. (Photo: File)

In latest breach of nuclear deal, Iran resumes uranium enrichment in Tehran

There was no immediate reaction from the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog now monitoring Iran’s compliance with the deal. (Photo: FIle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham