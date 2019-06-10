Cricket World Cup 2019

World Middle East 10 Jun 2019 50-year-old Kerala m ...
World, Middle East

50-year-old Kerala man stabbed to death in Israel, roommate injured

PTI
Published Jun 10, 2019, 11:00 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2019, 12:07 pm IST
Police suspect that the man was murdered, and have arrested two suspects -- who are also Indian citizens.
An initial investigation by police revealed that a quarrel broke out among the tenants during which two of them were stabbed in their upper bodies, sustaining severe and moderate injuries. (Representational Image)
 An initial investigation by police revealed that a quarrel broke out among the tenants during which two of them were stabbed in their upper bodies, sustaining severe and moderate injuries. (Representational Image)

Tel Aviv: A fifty-year-old Indian national was stabbed to death and another injured when a quarrel broke out among tenants living in an apartment in Israel's Tel Aviv city, according to police.

Jerome Arthar Philip from Kerala was stabbed on Saturday night in his apartment in the Neve Sha'anan Street. He succumbed to his injuries at Tel Aviv's Ichilov hospital. Other victim, Peter Xavier, 60, also from Kerala, is said to be in stable condition now.

 

Police suspect that the man was murdered, and have arrested two suspects -- who are also Indian citizens. They lived with the victim in the apartment.

An initial investigation by police revealed that a quarrel broke out among the tenants during which two of them were stabbed in their upper bodies, sustaining severe and moderate injuries.

Magen David Adom rescue services staff arrived at the scene within minutes after the incident was reported and took the victims to Ichilov hospital.

...
Tags: indian man, murder, death, israel, police
Location: Israel, Tel Aviv, Tel Aviv-Jaffa


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

On April 8, a UK court had denied permission to the fugitive businessman to appeal against his extradition order to India to face trial for alleged fraud and money laundering amounting to Rs 9,000 crore. (Photo: ANI)

Crowd shouts 'chor hai' as Mallya leaves from The Oval after match

There have been no reports of any casualties or injuries yet. (Photo: ANI)

Massive fire breaks out in eastern London

‘The news coming from Sudan these days evoke pain and concern. Let's pray for this people, so that the violence stops and the dialogue helps find the common well-being,’ the Pope was quoted saying. (Photo: ANI)

Pope Francis appeals for peace in Sudan following military crackdown

The 737 Max was first introduced in May 2017. It was designed to be a newer, better version of Boeing's 737. (Representational Image)

American Airlines extends cancellations of 737 Max flights until Sept 3



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Steve Jobs would’ve fired everyone regarding Apple 2019 iPhone 11

People are not too fond of the new design of the upcoming Apple iPhone 11. (Photo: Ben Geskin)
 

Meet Amie Schofield who raises an intersex child - Victory

Intersex people are not to be confused with transgender. (Photo: AFP)
 

Miraculous save: 26-year-old Bihar man survives 18 bullet injuries

In a surprising incident, a 26-year-old man from Bihar survived 18 bullet injuries after a seven-hour-long operation. (Representational Image)
 

ICC CWC'19: Twitterati make mockery of Aussies after India’s emphatic 36 run win

From Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli's magnificent batting to Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar's stupendous bowling, fans approved of the Men in Blue's performance against the five-time world champions by unleashing a meme fest on Twitter to show their love and support. (Photo:AP)
 

ICC CWC'19: IND vs AUS; Dhoni removes dagger logo from keeping gloves

Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant colonel in India's Parachute Regiment. (Photo: AFP)
 

This Chennai man is father to 45-HIV positive children

Raj claims that good work gives him great satisfaction, especially when these children refer him as 'Appa". (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Sudan police fire tear gas as civil disobedience campaign begins

The Sudanese Professionals Association said the movement will end only after the military rulers, who took over after Bashir's ouster two months ago, transfer power to a civilian government. (Photo: AP)

Iran denounces latest US sanctions targetting petrochemical sector

Washington also recently announced that no fresh sanction waivers will be issued for Iranian oil imports to eight countries, including India. (Photo:AP)

Iran lambaste US after Trump's nuclear weapon comment

Zarif also denied Iran was seeking nuclear weapons, after Trump said during a visit to Japan that

Iraq wants to be peacemaker as Washington-Tehran feud heats up

The crisis takes root in President Donald Trump’s withdrawal last year of the US from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers. (Photo:AP)

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif visits Iraq to discuss tension with US

Zarif's visit came amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham