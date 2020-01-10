World Middle East 10 Jan 2020 Iranians shot down a ...
World, Middle East

Iranians shot down airliner: Western leaders

AP
Published Jan 10, 2020, 7:21 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2020, 7:56 am IST
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau: “We have evidence that indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile”
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on January 9, 2020 in Ottawa, Canada. Trudeau said Canada had intelligence from multiple sources indicating that a Ukrainian airliner which crashed outside Tehran was mistakenly shot down by Iran. (AFP)
 Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on January 9, 2020 in Ottawa, Canada. Trudeau said Canada had intelligence from multiple sources indicating that a Ukrainian airliner which crashed outside Tehran was mistakenly shot down by Iran. (AFP)

Washington: It is “highly likely” that Iran shot down the civilian Ukrainian jetliner that crashed near Tehran late Tuesday, killing all 176 people on board, U.S., Canadian and British officials declared Thursday.

They said the fiery missile strike could well have been a mistake amid rocket launches and high tension throughout the region.

 

The crash came just a few hours after Iran launched a ballistic attack against Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops in its violent confrontation with Washington over the U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian Revolutionary Guard general. The airliner could have been mistaken for a threat, said four U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, whose country lost at least 63 citizens in the downing, said in Toronto: “We have intelligence from multiple sources including our allies and our own intelligence. The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.”

Likewise, U.K. prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison offered similar statements. Morrison also said it appeared to be a mistake. “All of the intelligence as presented to us today does not suggest an intentional act,” he said.

The assessment that 176 people were killed as collateral damage in the Iranian-U.S. conflict cast a new pall over what had at first appeared to be a relatively calm aftermath following the U.S. military operation that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

At the White House, U.S. president Donald Trump suggested he believed Iran was responsible for the shootdown and dismissed Iran's initial claim that it was a mechanical issue with the plane.

“Somebody could have made a mistake on the other side.” Trump said, noting the plane was flying in a “pretty rough neighborhood."

...
In this photo taken on January 8, 2020 rescue teams are seen at the scene of a Ukrainian airliner that was shot down by an Iran missile. (AFP)

