Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  New Zealand will be hoping that aggressive bowler Lockie Ferguson regains 100 per cent fitness ahead of the match as Lockie will be providing the flying start for the team. (Photo: ICC/Twitter) World Cup semi-final LIVE: IND VS NZ; Jadeja bowls out Henry Nichols
 
World Middle East 09 Jul 2019 UAE's Sharjah i ...
World, Middle East

UAE's Sharjah issues first gold card permanent residency to Indian expat

PTI
Published Jul 9, 2019, 4:27 pm IST
Updated Jul 9, 2019, 4:27 pm IST
Lalo Samuel was handed over the gold residence card by Brigadier Arif Al Shamsi, Director-General of residency, foreigners affairs.
Unlike the long-term visa of 5-10 years for businessmen and talented individuals, the gold card gives permanent residency of the UAE to the holder. (Photo: Twitter | @KingstonGroup)
 Unlike the long-term visa of 5-10 years for businessmen and talented individuals, the gold card gives permanent residency of the UAE to the holder. (Photo: Twitter | @KingstonGroup)

Dubai: UAE-based Indian business tycoon Lalo Samuel has become the first expat in Sharjah to get the gold card permanent residency.

Unlike the long-term visa of 5-10 years for businessmen and talented individuals, the gold card gives permanent residency of the UAE to the holder.

 

The Kingston Group chairman was handed over the gold residence card by Brigadier Arif Al Shamsi, Director-General of residency and foreigners affairs in Sharjah, the Gulf News reported on Monday.

The Kingston Holdings owns one of the largest manufacturing companies in the Middle East that comprises several manufacturing units that process plastic and metal.

Samuel, who was selected as one of the top 100 Most Influential Indian Business Leaders in the Arab World by the Forbes magazine continuously for 2013, 2014 and 2015, became one of the 6,800 investors with total investment exceeding USD 27 billion to receive the gold card under a scheme announced in May by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai.

In a related development, Kerala-born Dr P A Ibrahim Haji, co-chairman of jewellery company Malabar Group and chairman of PACE Group, also received his golden card on Monday.

"The best thing about the permanent residency initiative is that it benefits investors and residents alike. It is definitely going to bring a lot of investors to the UAE as a result," Haji was quoted as saying by the Gulf News.

...
Tags: united arab emirates, sharjah, kingston holdings, lalo samual, gold card permanent residency
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The girl was travelling with her parents, two siblings and two sets of grandparents aboard the Freedom of the Seas. (Photo: File)

1-year-old slips from grandfather's hand down 11 stories

UAE troops fighting the Huthis have

UAE moves to a 'peace first' stratergy in war torn Yemen

‘Nawaz is a three-time elected prime minister of this country and this attitude towards him is inhumane,’ Shehbaz Sharif said. (Photo: ANI)

If anything happens to Nawaz, Imran Khan will be responsible: Shehbaz Sharif

Terming the jail authorities as

Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif denied home cooked meal, daughter threatens hunger strike



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I'm Sindhi, how can I pay double: Tamannaah on buying flat at high price

Tamannaah Bhatia.
 

Apple iPhone 11 processor will absolutely destroy Android’s best

Apple A13 will greatly enhance the CPU multi-core performance and GPU. (iPhone concept)
 

Hyundai launches first long-range electric vehicle Kona in India

EVs are extremely expensive which require economies of scale to make them affordable for mass adoption.
 

Amala Paul reveals how she shot nude scene in 'Aadai'

Amala Paul in the stills from Aadai teaser. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Haj pilgrims can carry Zamzam water within permissible baggage allowance: Air India

Air India allowed to carry holy water from the Zamzam well within the permissible baggage allowance.
 

Apple iPhone 11 design suddenly makes sense

On the surface, the change appears minor as Apple will be shifting from an L-shaped logic board that’s found in the iPhone X and XS to a more rectangular design. (Photo: BGR)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

UAE moves to a 'peace first' stratergy in war torn Yemen

UAE troops fighting the Huthis have

Iran passes uranium cap set by 2015 deal

IAEA has scheduled a meeting on Iran for July 10. (Photo: AP)

Southwest Iran hit by 5.7 magnitude earthquake

Representative image. (Photo: File)

Pak-based terrorist groups join hands with Afghan outfits after Balakot strike

It is indicated that these terror groups are shifting their base in Afghanistan near the international border in areas including Kandahar and Kunar. (Photo: File)

Netanyahu calls Iran plan to breach uranium cap 'dangerous step'

Netanyahu opposed the nuclear deal and urged US President Donald Trump to withdraw from it, which he eventually did. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham