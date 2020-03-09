World Middle East 09 Mar 2020 Qatar Airways steps ...
Qatar Airways steps up measures after Kochi family tests positive for Coronavirus

ANI
Published Mar 9, 2020, 2:18 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2020, 2:23 pm IST
Some people who travelled on one of its flights to Kochi were suspected of contracting the coronavirus infection.
Representative Image (twitter)
DOHA: Qatar Airways has said it is working closely with Indian health authorities after some people who had travelled on one of its flights to Kochi were suspected of contracting the coronavirus infection.

"Passengers with suspected coronavirus were on Qatar airways flight QR514 Doha to Kochi on 29 February, we can confirm that Qatar airways is working closely with Indian health authorities," the state-owned flag carrier of Qatar said in a statement.

 

Five more people from Kerala, including three with recent travel history to Italy, have been tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja had yesterday said that out of the five, three recently returned from Italy and two more got the disease in the district. Contact tracing of the affected who are now under medical supervision has been initiated, she said.

On Monday, Special Secretary (Health), Union Health Ministry, Sanjeeva Kumar said that 43 cases of virus infection have been reported so far across India.

