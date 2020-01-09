'Slap in face': Iran missiles hit US bases

Iran launched missile attacks on US-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Baghdad: Iran fired a volley of missiles on Wednesday at Iraqi bases housing US and other foreign troops, the Islamic republic’s first act in its promised revenge for the US killing of a top Iranian general.

Launched for the first time by forces inside Iran instead of a proxy, the attack marked a new turn in the intensifying confrontation between Washi-ngton and Tehran and sent world oil prices soaring.

“Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq,” the Pentagon said.

“It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel.”

The missiles targeted the sprawling Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq and a base in Arbil, both housing American and other foreign troops deployed as part of a US-led coalition fighting the remnants of the Islamic State group.

Iranian state television claimed that the strikes killed 80 Americans, in a report citing what it called an informed Revolutio-nary Guards source.

In addition, it said, unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters and other military equipment had been severely damaged in the attack.

Iran’s supreme leader, who has the final say in all matters of state, said it was a “slap in the face” for the US but that revenge was yet to come.

US President Donald Trump, who initially resp-onded to the strikes by tweeting “all is well”, however, said no American or Iraqi lives were lost.

“All of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases. Our great American forces are prepared for anything,” Mr Trump said in an address to the nation from the White House. “Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world.”

Mr Trump announced the United States would be imposing “additional punishing sanctions” on Iran but made no mention of possible retaliation to Tuesday's missile attacks.

The Pentagon said the facilities had been on “high alert” after days of steadily mounting tension.

The office of Iraq’s premier said it had received “an official verbal message” from Iran informing it that a missile attack on the American forces was imminent.