  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 LIVE !  :  People wait for Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results at Ridge in Shimla, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo) Cong surge in Himachal trends: Party ahead on 38 of 68 seats; BJP wins 1, leads on 26
 LIVE !  :  Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surat (PTI/File Photo) BJP registers massive victory, trounces all records in Gujarat
 
World Middle East 08 Dec 2022 Israeli army kills 3 ...
World, Middle East

Israeli army kills 3 Palestinians in West Bank raid

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 8, 2022, 11:22 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2022, 11:22 am IST
Palestinians carry the body of Omar Manaa, 22, shot dead by Israeli forces amid clashes earlier during a raid, at his funeral in the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem city in the occupied West Bank, on December 5, 2022. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)
 Palestinians carry the body of Omar Manaa, 22, shot dead by Israeli forces amid clashes earlier during a raid, at his funeral in the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem city in the occupied West Bank, on December 5, 2022. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)

Ramallah: Israeli forces killed three Palestinians during an early Thursday raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The military raid targeted Jenin town and its refugee camp in northern West Bank. The areas are a stronghold for Palestinian militants and Israel has stepped up raids there in recent months.

The official Palestinian news agency reported that confrontations and violent clashes erupted between residents of Jenin and the Israeli forces.

Old photos circulating on social media showed two of the three Palestinians who were killed posing with rifles. Palestinian media also shared footage showing an ambulance hit by Israeli gunshots in Jenin.

Palestinian factions in the city called for a general strike to mourn the dead and show solidarity with their families.

On Wednesday, Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian militant who opened fire at them near the West Bank settlement of Ofra.

More than 140 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making it the deadliest year since 2006.

The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting Israeli army incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Israel has been conducting daily arrest raids throughout the West Bank, in an operation prompted by a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis in the spring that killed 19 people.

The military says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks, but the Palestinians say they entrench Israel's open-ended occupation, now in its 56th year.

At least 31 people have died in Arab attacks in Israel and the occupied West Bank this year, according to Israeli figures.

...
Tags: israeli army, israel palestine conflict, west bank raid, israeli-palestinian fighting
Location: Israel, Tel Aviv


Latest From World

This photo taken on December 5, 2022 shows people shopping at a supermarket in Urumqi, in China's northwestern Xinjiang region, following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the city. (Photo by CNS / AFP) / China OUT

China announces nationwide loosening of Covid restrictions

US President Joe Biden (Photo: AP)

Biden to decide on second term 'shortly' after new year: Top aide

In this file photo taken on April 22, 2007, Iranian police officers stop a car during a crackdown to enforce the Islamic dress code in the north of the capital Tehran. - Iran has scrapped its morality police after more than two months of protests triggered by the arrest of Mahsa Amini for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code, local media said Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

Protest-hit Iran abolishes morality police

Pakistan's newly-appointed Army chief General Asim Munir (Image credit: Twitter/@IntelDte)

Ready for war with India if attacked: Pakistan new Army chief Munir



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Intel officers of former Afghan regime join ISIS-K to fight Taliban: Report

Afghanistan has been witnessing a spike in targeted assassinations and bomb blasts. (AP Photo)

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)

Rights group expresses concern over Taliban's new media rules

A member of the Taliban special forces pushes a journalist (L) covering a demonstration by women protestors outside a school in Kabul. (Photo: AFP)

Taliban official: At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan blast

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which took place in Kunduz, the capital of Kunduz province, but militants from the Islamic State group have a long history of attacking Afghanistan's Shiite minority. (AP Photo)

Taliban say they won't work with US to contain Islamic State

The weekend meetings in Doha are the first since U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan in late August, ending a 20-year military presence, and the Taliban rose to power in the nation. (AP Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->