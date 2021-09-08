Iconic Afghan moment: Woman stands face to face against Taliban armed man

A member of the Taliban forces points his gun at protesters, as Afghan demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: Reuters)

Amid the ongoing protest by citizends in Afghanistan, an 'iconic' photograph has emerged and people around the world are in awe of it. The Taliban tookover Afghanistan in a lighnigh fast speed last month and the situation in the country has worsened eversince. While the taliban fired multiple shots on Tuesday to disperse hundreds of people who were gathered to take part in the protest in Kabul, a compelling photo of a woman standing tall in front of a armed Taliban gun man has emerged. The image portrays the candid spirit of difiance of the Afghan citizens against the Taliban and it will surely remembered in the days to come.

The photograph was shared by news agency Reuters and was circulated on Twitter by Afghan journalist Zahra Rahimi. She posted the photo on the social networking site with her post saying, "An Afghan woman fearlessly stands face to face with a Taliban armed man who pointed his gun to her chest."

Once the picture went viral, netizens started commenting on it and many saluted the unidentified woman in the photo for her 'bravery'. The woman in the photo was a part of a group of woman who took to the streeys as the new government was being announced.

According to reports by Reuters, Mullah Hasan Akhund has been named as prime minister. Sirajuddin Haqqani, the new interior minister, is the son of the founder of the Haqqani network, classified as a terrorist group by Washington.