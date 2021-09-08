World Middle East 08 Sep 2021 Iconic Afghan moment ...
World, Middle East

Iconic Afghan moment: Woman stands face to face against Taliban armed man

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ADITI GUPTA
Published Sep 8, 2021, 3:35 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2021, 3:35 pm IST
The Taliban tookover Afghanistan in a lightning fast speed last month and the situation in the country has worsened eversince
A member of the Taliban forces points his gun at protesters, as Afghan demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: Reuters)
 A member of the Taliban forces points his gun at protesters, as Afghan demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: Reuters)

Amid the ongoing protest by citizends in Afghanistan, an 'iconic' photograph has emerged and people around the world are in awe of it. The Taliban tookover Afghanistan in a lighnigh fast speed last month and the situation in the country has worsened eversince. While the taliban fired multiple shots on Tuesday to disperse hundreds of people who were gathered to take part in the protest in Kabul, a compelling photo of a woman standing tall in front of a armed Taliban gun man has emerged. The image portrays the candid spirit of difiance of the Afghan citizens against the Taliban and it will surely remembered in the days to come.

The photograph was shared by news agency Reuters and was circulated on Twitter by Afghan journalist Zahra Rahimi. She posted the photo on the social networking site with her post saying, "An Afghan woman fearlessly stands face to face with a Taliban armed man who pointed his gun to her chest."

 

Once the picture went viral, netizens started commenting on it and many saluted the unidentified woman in the photo for her 'bravery'. The woman in the photo was a part of a group of woman who took to the streeys as the new government was being announced.

According to reports by Reuters, Mullah Hasan Akhund has been named as prime minister. Sirajuddin Haqqani, the new interior minister, is the son of the founder of the Haqqani network, classified as a terrorist group by Washington.

 

...
Tags: afghanistan crisis, taliban, taliban takeover, afghan woman, afghanistan, afghan war


Latest From World

The U.S. is under pressure to help the remaining Americans and green card holders leave Afghanistan, and it has promised to work with the Taliban to do that. (AP Photo)

Afghans with valid visas and passports can take evacuation flights: Taliban

China's Western Theatre Command oversees the Xinjiang and the Tibet Autonomous Regions, as well as the border with India, making it the largest geographical area under one command in the PLA. (Representational image: Bloomberg)

China appoints new army commander to head troops along Indian border

The Taliban said last week that schooling should resume but that males and females should be separated. (AFP file photo)

A curtain divides male, female students as Afghan universities reopen

Taliban leader Mullah Baradar. (AFP photo/File)

Taliban spokesman confirms meeting between Pakistan's ISI chief and Mullah Baradar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Afghans with valid visas and passports can take evacuation flights: Taliban

The U.S. is under pressure to help the remaining Americans and green card holders leave Afghanistan, and it has promised to work with the Taliban to do that. (AP Photo)

COVID-19: Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from India, four other countries

Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders are not subject to the suspension but will have to present an approved PCR test certificate conducted no more than 48 hours prior to boarding . (Twitter/@GulfAir)

EXPLAINER: Why is Gaza almost always mired in conflict?

Palestinians inspect their destroyed houses following overnight Israeli airstrikes in town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Panjshir Valley last bastion to hold out against Taliban

Afghan security forces on Humvee vehicles move in a convoy at Parakh area in Bazarak, Panjshir province on August 19, 2021, after the Taliban stunning takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo: AFP)

Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses

Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->