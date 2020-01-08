World Middle East 08 Jan 2020 FAA bans US civil fl ...
World, Middle East

FAA bans US civil flights over Gulf, Iraq, Iran

AFP
Published Jan 8, 2020, 8:02 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2020, 8:06 am IST
Federal Aviation Administration closely monitoring events in the Middle East
US aviation authority has banned the country's civilian airlines from flying over the Middle East. (AP)
Washington: The US Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it was banning US-registered carriers from flying over Iraq, Iran and the Gulf following rocket attacks on US forces in Iraq.

“The (FAA) issues Notices to Airmen tonight outlining flight restrictions that prohibit US civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman," it said in a statement.

 

“The FAA will continue closely monitoring events in the Middle East.”

Tags: us-iran, us aviation, qassem soleimani, faa


