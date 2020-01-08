World Middle East 08 Jan 2020 No survivors as Ukra ...
World, Middle East

No survivors as Ukrainian plane with 170 passengers crashes in Iran: Report

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 8, 2020, 10:38 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2020, 11:00 am IST
The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues.
The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport. (Photo: Representational)
 The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport. (Photo: Representational)

Tehran: All 170 people on board a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed Wednesday after taking off from Tehran were killed, Iran's Red Crescent said.

"Obviously it is impossible that passengers" on flight PS-752 "are alive," the head of Red Crescent told semi-official news agency ISNA, adding that 170 passengers and crew had boarded the plane.

 

The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, the report said.

The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, it added, without elaborating.

An investigation team was at the site of the crash in southwestern outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said.

Flight data from the airport showed a Ukrainian 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines took off Wednesday morning, then stopped sending data almost immediately afterward, according to website FlightRadar24.

The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing US forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.

 

(With agency input)

...
Tags: plane crash, ukrainian aeroplane
Location: Iran, Teheran


Latest From World

Ukraine International Airlines (File photo).

Iran state TV says Ukrainian airplane crashes near Tehran

'We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world', Trump said. (Photo: File)

All is well: Trump after Iran launches missile attacks at US bases in Iraq

File photo of Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq which was targeted by Iran in response to the US assassination of its top general Qassem Soleimani. (AP)

Iran: 'We took and concluded proportionate' action

The attack came in three waves just after midnight, the sources said. (Photo: AFP)

Iran launches missiles on Iraq base housing US troops



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
 

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

The latest news coming from the supply chain is that Apple is likely to add yet another LCD-based model to its iPhone lineup for 2020. (Photo: PhoneArena)
 

Samsung to blow away 2020 with stunning new Galaxy phone

The launch invite is light on details.
 

World War III trends on Twitter and gathers steam

The popular hasthtags included #WWIII, #WorldWar3 and #WorldWarThreeDraft were trending on Twitter which garnered hundreds of thousands of mentions. (Photo: AFP)
 

iPhone with breakthrough Apple technology coming really soon

Without the inclusion of any ports, the next-generation iPhones will feature lesser moving parts and will have improved water-resistance and in the process make space for a bigger battery.
 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Iran launches missiles on Iraq base housing US troops

The attack came in three waves just after midnight, the sources said. (Photo: AFP)

Iran: 'We took and concluded proportionate' action

File photo of Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq which was targeted by Iran in response to the US assassination of its top general Qassem Soleimani. (AP)

Iran state TV says Ukrainian airplane crashes near Tehran

Ukraine International Airlines (File photo).

FAA bans US civil flights over Gulf, Iraq, Iran

US aviation authority has banned the country's civilian airlines from flying over the Middle East. (AP)

35 killed, 48 injured in Iran as stampede erupts at Soleimani's funeral

A procession in Tehran on Monday drew over 1 million people in the Iranian capital, crowding both main thoroughfares and side streets in Tehran. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham