World, Middle East

Iran: 'We took and concluded proportionate' action

AFP
Published Jan 8, 2020, 9:13 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2020, 9:13 am IST
Foreign Minister Zarif says ‘we do not seek escalation or war’
File photo of Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq which was targeted by Iran in response to the US assassination of its top general Qassem Soleimani. (AP)
Tehran: Iran on Wednesday said it had carried out and "concluded" its reprisal over the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani when it targeted US forces in Iraq with a missile strike.

“Iran took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defence" targeting a base from which a "cowardly armed attack against our citizens and senior officials" was launched, said Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Twitter.

 

“We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression."

Tags: us-iran, middle east, iran reprisal


