World Middle East 08 Jan 2020 Amid Iran missile st ...
World, Middle East

Amid Iran missile strikes, Ukraine plane crashes outside Tehran, killing 176 aboard

AP
Published Jan 8, 2020, 6:34 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2020, 6:54 pm IST
Initial statements by Iranian authorities cited technical failure, but Boeing 737-800 had been inspected just three days ago
Rescue teams work at the scene after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near the Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran early on January 8, 2020, killing everyone on board. (AFP)
 Rescue teams work at the scene after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near the Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran early on January 8, 2020, killing everyone on board. (AFP)

Shahedshahr: A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday, just minutes after taking off from the Iranian capital's main airport, turning farmland on the outskirts of Tehran into fields of flaming debris and killing all on board.

The crash of Ukraine International Airlines came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi bases housing U.S. soldiers, but both Ukrainian and Iranian officials initially said they suspected a mechanical issue brought down the Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

 

However, Ukraine International Airlines said in a statement that the plane was three years old, and had undergone its last planned technical maintenance on January 6, 2020. Its officials also expressed confidence in the crew.

The plane carried 167 passengers and nine crew members from different nations. Ukraine's foreign minister, Vadym Prystaiko, said there were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians on board--the Ukrainian nationals included two passengers and the nine crew. There were also 10 Swedish, four Afghan, three German and three British nationals, he said.

Airline officials said most of the passengers were en route to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, transiting through there to other destinations. Staff at the Boryspil airport in Kyiv, told AP that passengers on this flight are usually Iranian students coming back to Ukraine after the winter holidays.

The plane had been delayed from taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport by almost an hour. It took off to the west, but never made it above 8,000 feet in the air, according to data from the flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.

It remains unclear what happened. Qassem Biniaz, a spokesman for Iran's Road and Transportation Ministry, said it appeared that a fire struck one of its engines. The pilot of the aircraft then lost control of the plane, sending it crashing, Biniaz said, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Hassan Razaeifar, the head of the air crash investigation committee, said it appeared the pilot couldn't communicate with air-traffic controllers in Tehran in the last moments of the flight. He did not elaborate. Authorities later said they found the plane's so-called ``black boxes,'' which record cockpit conversations and instrument data.

The plane, fully loaded with fuel for its 2,300-km flight, slammed into farmland near the town of Shahedshahr on the outskirts of Tehran. Videos taken immediately after the crash show blazes lighting up the darkened fields before dawn.

Resident Din Mohammad Qassemi said he had been watching the news about the Iranian ballistic missile attack on U.S. forces in Iraq in revenge for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani when he heard the crash.

“I heard a massive explosion and all the houses started to shake. There was fire everywhere," he told the AP. “At first I thought (the Americans) have hit here with missiles and went in the basement as a shelter. After a while, I went out and saw a plane has crashed over there. Body parts were lying around everywhere.''

AP journalists who reached the crash site saw a wide field of debris scattered across farmland, the dead lying among shattered pieces of the aircraft. Their possessions, a child's cartoon-covered electric toothbrush, a stuffed animal, luggage and electronics, stretched everywhere.

Rescuers in masks shouted over the noise of hovering helicopters as they worked. They quickly realized there would be no survivors.

“The only thing that the pilot managed to do was steer the plane towards a soccer field near here instead of a residential area back there,'' witness Aref Geravand said. "It crashed near the field and in a water canal.''

...
Tags: ukraine air crash, iran air crash, boeing737-800, iran missile


Related Stories

Ukraine airline crash: Plane passed fit three days before crash
Iran says won't give crashed plane's black boxes to Americans

Latest From World

A Ukrainian International Airline company worker reacts during a briefing at Borispil international airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran's main airport, killing all onboard, Iranian state TV and officials in Ukraine said. (AP)

Iran says won't give crashed plane's black boxes to Americans

This photo taken on Saturday, May 26, 2018, shows the actual Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 UR-PSR plane that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020. (AP)

Ukraine airline crash: Plane passed fit three days before crash

Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting at least two bases where US military and coalition forces' are stationed in Iraq, which Tehran said was a

'Slap in face': Iran launches missile strike against US in Iraq

The planned killing of the camels comes at a time the country is ravaged by wildfires since November. (Photo: Representational)

Australia to kill up to 10,000 Camels amid wildfires: Report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
 

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

The latest news coming from the supply chain is that Apple is likely to add yet another LCD-based model to its iPhone lineup for 2020. (Photo: PhoneArena)
 

Samsung to blow away 2020 with stunning new Galaxy phone

The launch invite is light on details.
 

World War III trends on Twitter and gathers steam

The popular hasthtags included #WWIII, #WorldWar3 and #WorldWarThreeDraft were trending on Twitter which garnered hundreds of thousands of mentions. (Photo: AFP)
 

iPhone with breakthrough Apple technology coming really soon

Without the inclusion of any ports, the next-generation iPhones will feature lesser moving parts and will have improved water-resistance and in the process make space for a bigger battery.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

80 'American terrorists' killed in missile strikes: Iran media

Iran launched missile attacks on US-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Iran says won't give crashed plane's black boxes to Americans

A Ukrainian International Airline company worker reacts during a briefing at Borispil international airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran's main airport, killing all onboard, Iranian state TV and officials in Ukraine said. (AP)

Iran launches missiles on Iraq base housing US troops

The attack came in three waves just after midnight, the sources said. (Photo: AFP)

Iran: 'We took and concluded proportionate' action

File photo of Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq which was targeted by Iran in response to the US assassination of its top general Qassem Soleimani. (AP)

Ukraine airline crash: Plane passed fit three days before crash

This photo taken on Saturday, May 26, 2018, shows the actual Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 UR-PSR plane that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham